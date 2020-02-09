Twins out of 3-team deal that has Dodgers acquiring superstar Mookie Betts from Red Sox

FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts smiles as he crosses home plate on his solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Brooks in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Betts and the Red Sox agreed Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, to a $27 million contract, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston. Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Red Sox. It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
It looks like the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will have to find a new dance partner if they are to complete the Mookie Betts trade.
The Minnesota Twins, who were involved in the iteration of the deal reported earlier this week, are not expected to be part of the final deal after failing to find a compromise with the Red Sox, according to the Star Tribune.
CBS Sports has since confirmed the Twins are unlikely to be involved.
