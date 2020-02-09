Twins out of 3-team deal that has Dodgers acquiring superstar Mookie Betts from Red Sox
Twins out of 3-team deal that has Dodgers acquiring superstar Mookie Betts from Red Sox

It looks like the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will have to find a new dance partner if they are to complete the Mookie Betts trade.

The Minnesota Twins, who were involved in the iteration of the deal reported earlier this week, are not expected to be part of the final deal after failing to find a compromise with the Red Sox, according to the Star Tribune.

CBS Sports has since confirmed the Twins are unlikely to be involved.

This is what the deal originally looked like:

Dodgers receive Mookie Betts, David Price, cash from Boston; Red Sox receive Alex Verdugo from Los Angeles, Brusdar Graterol from Minnesota; and Twins receive Kenta Maeda from Los Angeles.

The Red Sox developed reservations about Graterol after examining his medicals, and were denied when they asked the Twins to include another high-quality prospect in return.

It’s unclear what caught the Red Sox off guard, as Graterol has a known injury history that includes Tommy John surgery and a shoulder impingement.

It’s also unclear why the Red Sox asked the Twins for more, considering the Red Sox weren’t sending any players to Minnesota in the swap.

