Twins beat Brewers to win season-opening series

Hiura is a converted second baseman who had never played first base before this season. He switched positions to make room for Kolten Wong, a two-time Gold Glove second baseman who signed with the Brewers in February.

One encouraging sign for the Brewers was the way Houser performed as he attempts to bounce back from a 2020 season in which he went 1-6 with a 5.30 ERA.

Houser struck out four while allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in five innings.

From the infirmary

Twins: CF Byron Buxton left in the third inning with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, according to team officials. Buxton, who homered in each of the Twins' first two games, doubled in his only plate appearance Sunday.

Brewers: Assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent the night in the hospital after appearing to collapse in the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday’s game while assisting home plate umpire CB Bucknor, who had been hit in the throat area with a foul ball.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Yeager was lightheaded and “extremely dehydrated” after the game but had started feeling better. Counsell was hopeful that Yeager would get released from the hospital sometime Sunday.

Up next

The Brewers open a three-game road set with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. LHP Brett Anderson (4-4, 4.21) pitches for the Brewers. The Cubs are expected to start RHP Trevor Williams (2-8, 6.18 with Pittsburgh).