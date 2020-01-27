'Trust the process': Roster shake-up doesn't worry Brewers owner Mark Attanasio

Those departures cleared a considerable amount of space on the Brewers’ payroll, which was a franchise-record $125 million on Opening Day last season. Instead of shelling out big-money, multi-year deals to land some of the top available names on this year’s market, Stearns instead took a more calculated approach, signing a number of players to more manageable deals that provided value and flexibility.

Both are important factors in a limited market such as Milwaukee but both pale in comparison to the most important factor: production.

To that extent, Attanasio, Stearns and manager Craig Counsell all believe the depth and options provided by the offseason approach will not only enable the Brewers to field a competitive lineup on a daily basis over the course of the regular season, but also produce at a high enough level to play October baseball for the third straight year.

“I think the aggregate talent level is on par to where we started last season,” Attanasio said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Counsell, who signed a three-year extension earlier this month and begins the season as the longest-tenured manager in the National League, agreed with the assessment.