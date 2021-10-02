Trea Turner's homers rally Dodgers past Brewers, but loss of Clayton Kershaw looms large for LA

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers still have something to play for, although they may be doing it without Clayton Kershaw.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner got hurt before Trea Turner hit a grand slam and solo home run as Los Angeles extended the NL West race for at least another day, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 Friday night.
Pinch-hitter Matt Beaty launched a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to help the defending World Series champions maintain their increasingly slim bid for a ninth consecutive division title with their 104th win.
The first-place San Francisco Giants beat Arizona 3-0 to clinch at least a tie for the title and reduced their magic number to one. The Giants lead Los Angeles by two games.
“At this point, I’m just assuming they’re winning and we win a lot,” Turner said.
The Dodgers trailed the NL Central champion Brewers 5-1 after three innings, but came back to win their 13th in a row at home, equaling the 13 consecutive they won at home to open the 2009 season. It was their fifth straight win overall.
It wasn't all good news for the playoff-bound Dodgers, though.
A somber Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning after 42 pitches. It’s the same injury that kept him on the injured list from July 4 to Sept. 12.
“It’s a tough blow,” he said. “Just felt something there in my elbow, I don’t know what it is. Kind of the same thing I’ve been dealing with. It got bad enough to where I couldn't keep going.”
Kershaw allowed three runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings of his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked none. He is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.
“Chances are, it's not looking good for October right now,” he said. “I know we’re going to do something special this year and I wanted to be part of that.”
Blake Treinen (6-5) got the win in relief, giving up one hit. Kenley Jansen got four outs to earn his 38th save, the eighth pitcher used by the Dodgers.
Beaty went deep against Jandel Gustave for a 6-5 lead. It was the Dodgers' 14th homer in the last three games.
The Dodgers added two more runs in the seventh. Gustave (1-2) hit Mookie Betts and Corey Seager singled. They moved up on Gustave's wild pitch and Turner was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Betts scored on Gustave's second wild pitch that moved up Turner and Seager, who scored on Max Muncy's infield single that made it 8-5.
Turner's fourth career grand slam came off Eric Lauer and tied it at 5 in the fifth. Austin Barnes, pinch-hitter Albert Pujols and Betts singled to load the bases. Turner hit his 27th homer — ninth with the Dodgers — to left-center with two outs.
Turner's solo shot in the first landed in the lower right-field seats with two outs, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games. His five RBIs were a season high.
“Trea got me a little bit. He took some good swings,” Lauer said. “The first one was exactly where I wanted to throw it and he just got to it. The changeup was obviously the worst pitch I threw.”
Eduardo Escobar, who scored twice, Kolten Wong and Luis Urias each had two hits for Milwaukee.
Lauer gave up five runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked two.
Trainer's room
Brewers right-hander Hunter Strickland was reinstated from the paternity list and pitched the eighth. ... Right-hander Miguel Sánchez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
Up next
Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.29 ERA) is 9-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his last 19 starts. The Dodgers' Julio Urías (19-3, 3.02) tries to become the majors' first 20-game winner this season and his team's first since Kershaw won 21 in 2014.
Swinging away: Brewers maintain aggressive approach to roster building despite past strikeouts
January 2018: Signed Matt Albers to 2-year, $5 million contract
Albers was coming off a career-best season in which he went 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 63 appearances for the Nationals when Stearns signed him to help bolster a young bullpen.
Early on, the move looked brilliant as Albers posted a 1.93 ERA through his first 24 appearances. He got knocked around hard his next time out, allowing five earned runs in a loss to the Cubs that resulted in a stint on the injured list. He returned six weeks later but made only one appearance, allowing three runs, before landing back on the IL and posting a whopping 23.63 ERA in eight appearances after he returned in August.
Things didn't go much better in 2019, either. Albers posted a 5.13 in 67 games and became a free agent after the season but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since.
June 2018: Traded JiMan Choi for Brad Miller
Milwaukee signed Choi to a minor league deal to provide depth at first base and he forced his way onto the Opening Day roster by batting .409 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.245 OPS in 27 Cactus League games.
He became expendable when Jesus Aguilar, who also played his way onto the roster with a mammoth spring, seized the starting job at first after Eric Thames' injury. So Stearns dealt Choi to Tampa for Miller, who was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs while playing both first base and the outfield.
"At this point we thought that the positional versatility and the infield experience that Miller brings would be helpful," Stearns said. "He will head to Triple A, and when we have a need, I'm sure he will be ready to contribute."
Miller appeared in just 27 games and batted .230 with two home runs and a .666 OPS before he was designated for assignment on July 28.
July 31, 2018: Traded for Jonathan Schoop
Stearns was reminded of one of his biggest busts Monday when Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop put Milwaukee in a 1-0 hole with an RBI single off Corbin Burnes.
Stearns sent infielder Jonathan Villar and two prospects to Baltimore for Schoop at the trade deadline in 2018, despite having planned to shift Travis Shaw to second after Milwaukee acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas in an earlier deal.
By pairing the right-handed Schoop, who was hitting .244 with 17 home runs at the time of the deal, with Shaw, a left-handed slugger, Stearns thought he had the makings of a formidable tandem.
"Really, what it comes down to for us is we think we're getting better and we think we're adding to our overall depth," Stearns said at the time.
The move backfired as Schoop hit .202 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 46 games then went 0-for-8 in the playoffs leading Stearns to non-tender him after the season.
“Look, it was a bad deal, and that’s on me," Stearns said. "We made a trade for a player we thought was going to be here for basically a year and a half, and I was wrong.”
As for the players Stearns gave up in the deal, only Villar is in the big leagues this season. After batting .270 with 61 stolen bases and a .777 OPS in 216 games for the Orioles, he was traded to Miami in December 2019 and then to the Blue Jays at the deadline in 2020.
He signed with the Mets in February and is batting .231 in 41 games this season.
Dec. 20, 2019: Signed Justin Smoak to 1-year deal
Stearns opted against picking up a $7.5 million option to bring back Eric Thames and instead took a chance on switch-hitting first baseman Justin Smoak, whose power from the left side projected to play well at American Family Field, with the idea of him sharing time at first base with Ryan Braun.
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans, though. When the Brewers returned from their hiatus, Braun was shifted into the designated hitter role leaving first base to Smoak, who never got his bat going and was designated for assignment after batting .186 with five home runs and a .642 OPS in 33 games.
"You never completely know when it is the right time, especially in a season like this," Stearns said at the time. "There is some feel involved in this.
"Determining whether and the likelihood of a player snapping out of a slump is always a really tough judgment call. In this case, with the volume of playing time that Justin had to try to get this going and where we are in the season, we felt like it was the right time."
Smoak's release came just weeks after Stearns cut ties with utility man Brock Holt, who signed his own one-year deal early in Spring Training but was let go after he hit .100 in just 16 games.