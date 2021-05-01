Travis Shaw's single in 11th sends Brewers past Dodgers

Mookie Betts, who was 7-for-36 (.194) in his previous eight games, led off the game with a home run against Brandon Woodruff. It was his first since April 13. Betts gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the third, reaching on a hit by pitch and scoring on Corey Seager’s triple.

But the offense for the defending World Series champions has fallen off. In 2020, the Dodgers led the majors in home runs (118) and slugging (.483). In 2021, entering Saturday they had dropped to 11th in both homers (31) and slugging (.398).

In the 10th inning, the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead on Justin Turner's RBI single off Rasmussen. Turner entered Saturday fourth in the NL in batting (.330) and tied for third in RBIs (20). But he was 6-for-28 (.214) with one homer in his previous eight games.

The Dodgers reached base in each of the six innings Woodruff pitched, but the 2019 NL All-Star, who has gone six or more innings in five of his six starts, kept them at bay. In the fifth, with the game tied at 2, one out and two runners on, Woodruff struck out Seager and Turner.

Milwaukee’s pitching has been strong. Entering Saturday, three of the 12 pitchers with the lowest ERA in the NL were Woodruff and two other Milwaukee starters, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes, who went on the IL on Thursday.