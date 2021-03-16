Travis Shaw makes Brewers' roster, seeks starting job at third base

"Those guys on that team, they're the gold standard; they're the World Series champs," Lindblom said of the Dodgers. "It's a really, really good lineup from top to bottom. And it's a good test at this point in spring. So I'm really happy with being able to go out and perform today."

Josh Hader struck out two in a scoreless fourth and Brent Suter preserved the shutout while allowing just one hit with a strikeout in two innings.

The Dodgers (8-5-3) got their first runs of the game in the eighth on Matt Davidson's two-run single of Justin Topa, who recorded only one out before giving way to J.P. Feyereisen.

From the infirmary

Right-hander Bobby Wahl will start the season on the injured list after straining his oblique pitching during an appearance Monday against San Diego. ... Catcher Manny Pina was still feeling sore after he hurt his right shoulder in collision at home plate but was expected to be available when the Brewers return from Wednesday's off-day. ... Outfielder Lorenzo Cain (sore quadriceps) continues to make progress and is still on track to make his Cactus League debut Saturday, when the Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Ariz.

Around the horn