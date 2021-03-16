Travis Shaw makes Brewers' roster, seeks starting job at third base

Travis Shaw has accomplished one goal this spring: earning a spot on the Milwaukee Brewers' roster.
Now, he's ready to take on the next challenge: winning the Opening Day start at third base and holding onto that job for the rest of the season.
Milwaukee's starting third baseman from 2017-2019, Shaw returned to the club in February, signing a minor-league deal that included a provision allowing him to opt out and seek opportunities elsewhere on March 15 if he wasn't in the team's regular-season plans.
Manager Craig Counsell informed Shaw of the Brewers' decision on Monday.
"Over the past couple of weeks, I had a pretty good idea that was going to happen, but they made it official yesterday," Shaw said. "(Counsell) kind of laid out the plan going into the season, but it’s going to be on me to produce to get in (the lineup)."
Originally acquired in a December 2016 trade that sent closer Tyler Thornburg to the Boston Red Sox, Shaw hit 63 home runs with 187 RBIs over his first two seasons in Milwaukee, but started 2019 in a dismal funk that he never was able to shake off and was non-tendered after the season.
He rebounded a bit last season with Toronto, batting .239 with six home runs and a .717 OPS in 50 games. The Brewers, who had a glaring need at third base, saw enough in those numbers to give Shaw a chance this spring.
Shaw's Cactus League stats aren't overwhelming. In 26 plate appearances, he's batting .150 with a home run and four RBIs, but he's also drawn six walks — boosting his OBP to .346 — and has been regularly working pitchers deep into counts.
"The results haven’t been in there," Shaw said. "But I’ve been pretty pleased with how I feel in the box right now and how the quality of at-bats are going."
Shaw credits hitting coach Andy Haines for helping him get to this point. The two spent time refining Shaw's swing following the Brewers' last off day earlier this month, after Haines found a clue during a film session that led to some on-the-fly adjustments.
"When he called me that night, he was super excited and said ‘I think I got something,’" Shaw said. "We came in the next day, he kind of showed me that and I agreed. We went to the cage and worked on it and it's just felt right ever since."
During his first stint with the Brewers, Shaw was about as regular of a starter as one can be in Counsell's strength-in-numbers approach to lineup construction. His track record and ability makes him a front-runner for the job this year, but Counsell isn't ready to set that in stone. Shaw will have to continue to earn time by producing, and might still split duties at third with Orlando Arcia and Luis Urias over the course of the regular season.
"He's in a different place now, and I think it's important to just acknowledge that," Counsell said. "I think that's what's going to help him have a good year is just understanding where he's at and understand this is different, going through what he's been through, getting better in going through that. So, all those things should be helpful.
"But he's going to get an opportunity to be a contributor."
Shaw said he isn't worried about playing time. Instead, he's just grateful to have the opportunity to return to familiar surroundings, where he's had success and hopes to make the most of his chances when they come.
"Whoever hits, whoever produces, that’s who’s going to be in the lineup and that’s the way it should be," Shaw said.
Mathias' season in jeopardy
To make room for Shaw on the 40-man roster, Milwaukee placed utility infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias on the 60-day injured list with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Mathias sustained the injury last on March 9 while making a diving catch in a game against the San Francisco Giants.
Mathias, who underwent surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder in 2014, had yet to make a decision about whether to undergo surgery. The current injury is a posterior tear, which Mathias said isn't an injury surgeons typically operate on.
Should he choose to rehab the injury without surgery, Mathias expects to miss at least 3-4 months.
"I’m going to get a second opinion and see what they have to say," Mathias said. "I’m trying my best to go the non-surgical route."
Mathias, 26, was competing for a spot on the bench after batting .278 with three doubles and four RBIs in 16 games as a rookie in 2020. He made a positive impression on the coaching staff last spring when he made a smooth transition into the outfield, a position he'd never played.
His versatility made him a valuable option off the bench. Had he not cracked the Opening Day roster, he almost certainly would have seen big league action at some point this season.
"It’s frustrating," Mathias said. "Nobody ever wants to be on the shelf, but it’s something I’ve dealt with in my career before. In 2017, I dislocated my left shoulder twice and overcame it. So, adversity is something I’m familiar with in my career and I’m up for the challenge. I think mentally I can overcome this. I’m very positive in my faith and I’m hoping I’ll look back on this experience and it’ll make me a better player and better person."
More moves
The Brewers pared their roster further, optioning right-hander Phil Bickford to Class AAA Nashville and reassigning six players — catcher Payton Henry, outfielder Dylan Cozens, infielders Zach Green and Pablo Reyes and pitchers Aaron Ashby and Zach Brown — to minor league camp.
Signed to a minor league deal in January after missing all of last season because of a suspension, Reyes has been making an impact this spring, batting .350 (7-for-20) with two home runs, five RBIs and a 1.181 OPS in 13 appearances.
"For a guy who’s obviously a new player, he’s made a great first impression," Counsell said.
With Mathias and Tim Lopes out with injury, the versatile Reyes will still see plenty of action during the final week of Cactus League play, Counsell said.
On the field
Kolten Wong sent Clayton Kershaw's first pitch of the day over the fence in right and Luis Urias hit his first spring home run three pitches later as the Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 at Camelback Ranch.
Wong and Urias teamed up again in the third, hitting back-to-back singles that put runners at the corners for Jackie Bradley Jr, who drove Wong in with a single to left while Urias scored to make it 4-0 on Keston Hiura's ground out.
Omar Narvaez capped off the inning with an RBI double to right and the Brewers (8-7-1) added insurance runs on homers by Luke Maile and Billy McKinney in the seventh and eighth, respectively.
Right-hander Josh Lindblom walked three and struck out four while scattering two hits over 3⅔ scoreless innings.
"Those guys on that team, they're the gold standard; they're the World Series champs," Lindblom said of the Dodgers. "It's a really, really good lineup from top to bottom. And it's a good test at this point in spring. So I'm really happy with being able to go out and perform today."
Josh Hader struck out two in a scoreless fourth and Brent Suter preserved the shutout while allowing just one hit with a strikeout in two innings.
The Dodgers (8-5-3) got their first runs of the game in the eighth on Matt Davidson's two-run single of Justin Topa, who recorded only one out before giving way to J.P. Feyereisen.
From the infirmary
Right-hander Bobby Wahl will start the season on the injured list after straining his oblique pitching during an appearance Monday against San Diego. ... Catcher Manny Pina was still feeling sore after he hurt his right shoulder in collision at home plate but was expected to be available when the Brewers return from Wednesday's off-day. ... Outfielder Lorenzo Cain (sore quadriceps) continues to make progress and is still on track to make his Cactus League debut Saturday, when the Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Ariz.
Around the horn
Seventeen-year-old outfielder Hedbert Perez got his first taste of professional action, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout in his only plate appearance. Perez was signed as an International free agent last summer and came to camp ranked third among Milwaukee's top 30 minor league prospects. ... Christian Yelich was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game, but Counsell said his absence against the Dodgers was planned and not because of injury. As for Yelich's late scratch from Monday's lineup, Counsell said Yelich was just tired after a lengthy morning batting practice session. ... With four home runs Tuesday, the Brewers have hit 26, the most of any National League team and second only to the Kansas City Royals in all of baseball. Milwaukee's .890 OPS and .527 slugging percentage also rank first in the NL.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.