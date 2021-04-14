Travis Shaw contributing daily in Brewers' lineup

MILWAUKEE — With Christian Yelich unavailable for a third straight game because of a sore back, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell again turned to Travis Shaw to fill the important third spot in his batting order.
And once again Shaw delivered. He collected two hits, including his third home run of the season, and drove in two runs as the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Wednesday at American Family Field to clinch their third consecutive series victory.
"Driving in runs in the middle of the lineup, someone’s got to do it, right?" Counsell said after the game.
Right now, there isn't a better option on Milwaukee's roster than Shaw. He's looked every bit the player who'd been a cornerstone of the Brewers' offense in 2017 and '18, and nothing at all like the player who bottomed out during an abysmal 2019 season.
With his 2-for-5 performance Wednesday, Shaw is batting .297. His two RBIs increased his team-leading total to 12, which puts him second to the Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin in the National League. Shaw also ranks among the team leaders with .933 OPS, .568 slugging percentage and three home runs.
"What Travis has been able to do has really been the big story for me so far," Counsell said. "We're asking a lot of Travis and he has delivered. It's meant a lot. He's played brilliant defense at third base, he's driven in runs ... he's just been really solid."
Acquired in a trade that sent closer Tyler Thornberg to Boston in Decembre 2016, Shaw hit 63 home runs with 187 RBIs in his first two seasons. An early slump in 2019 turned into a season-long nightmare as Shaw batted just .157 with a .551 OPS in 86 games.
Shaw and the Brewers parted ways after that disaster and he spent last season in Toronto, where he hit .239 with six home runs and a .717 OPS. The Brewers had a glaring need at third base and after their attempts to sign free agent slugger Justin Turner came up short this offseason, they opted for a reunion with Shaw.
The Brewers were impressed with his process in spring training, even if his results weren't there, and added Shaw to the major league roster on March 16. Originally, he was slated to split time with Orlando Arcia but moved into the full-time role after a strong start and the Brewers' decision to trade Arcia to Atlanta.
Those moves have paid off. Over his last seven games, Shaw is batting .308 (8-for-26) with two home runs, six RBIs and a .917 OPS, while also turning in a handful of defensive gems on a nightly basis. That production has helped support a record-setting stretch for the Brewers' starting rotation, which has not allowed more than a single earned run in any of those contests.
"It's nice to be back," Shaw said. "There's a lot of reasons I signed back here. I had good experiences, good success and getting off to a good start obviously helps everything but I'm still taking it one day at a time.
"It’s still really early, so I come to the field every day just trying to improve how I feel and the work that I keep doing day in and day out."
Getting his steps in
Luis Urias had a couple of big hits against the Cubs but has yet to really break out. Through 12 games, the shortstop is batting just .129 (4-for-31) but he's still managed an MLB-best 12 walks. He drew three walks Wednesday, one of which came with the bases loaded in the sixth.
"Getting on base and seeing the ball good has been a strength for him," Counsell said. "Hitters are going to go through stages like this through the season, where they’re not quite on and not quite collecting their hits, but to me it’s a good sign that Luis is still collecting his walks."
Historic dominance
Through his three starts, Corbin Burnes has a 0.49 ERA and has held opponents to a .067 batting average.
"These guys look foolish out there sometimes," Shaw said of hitters facing Burnes.
Burnes struck out 10 batters Wednesday to give him 30 in 18⅓ innings this season. Burnes has not allowed a walk and is the first starting pitcher to amass 30 strikeouts through three appearances without allowing a walk in the Modern Era (since 1900).
The previous high was 24 by Adam Wainwright in 2013.
"That’s an incredible stat," Counsell said. "That stat right there says everything, I think. That’s absolutely incredible."
Cain placed on IL
The Brewers' outfield depth took another hit when center fielder Lorenzo Cain was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quad.
Outfielder Tyrone Taylor was activated from the taxi squad.
Taylor, 27, batted .293 with two home runs, four RBIs and a .806 OPS in 19 spring training games but was one of the final players cut as Milwaukee gave Billy McKinney, who unlike Taylor, was out of minor league options, a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Around the horn
After recording the first two RBIs of his career Wednesday, Burnes has driven in more runs (2) than he's allowed this season (1). .. Over the last eight games, opponents are batting just .136 (21-for-54) with a home run and 13 walks against Brewers' starters. ... Wednesday marked the first day of games for Brewers minor leagues, who are holding their spring training in Arizona.
On deck
After a day off Thursday, the Brewers continue their stretch of 12 straight against NL Central opponents when the Pirates come to town for a three-game weekend series at American Family Field. Right-hander Adrian Houser (1-1, 1.80 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee while the Pirates turn to right-hander JT Brubaker (1-0, 1.93).