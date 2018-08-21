MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich homered to help the Milwaukee Brewers overcome an early deficit, and Chase Anderson kept the ball in the ballpark when it mattered.
Anderson settled in after giving up two early solo homers and the Brewers rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Miller Park.
“This is the big leagues, guys are going to make you pay for mistakes and they really did for those two pitches,” said Anderson, who allowed multiple homers for the ninth time this season.
“Homers have been kind of a big thing for me, a lot of solo homers. The first inning has been a big thing for me this year, but today I felt like I kind of found something as the game went on.”
Shaw’s two-run homer off Homer Bailey put the Brewers up 3-2 in the sixth. Jesus Aguilar singled to open the inning and Shaw followed with his 25th homer, lining an 0-2 pitch into the right-field seats.
“I was trying to throw a fastball up and in (on the homer), the same pitch he broke his bat on two pitches before that,” Bailey said.
Anderson, pitching on seven days’ rest, entered tied for the National League lead with 24 homers allowed and gave up second-inning solo shots to Eugenio Suarez and Phillip Ervin as the Reds took a 2-0 lead. Anderson then retired the final 14 hitters he faced.
Anderson (8-7) allowed two hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. Josh Hader retired six straight, striking out three, and Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
“When Chase is leaving some balls in the middle, he’s getting hurt on them, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But, I thought he made some really quality pitches after that. He had better fastball command today, curveball was better today. He put it together after that really well.”
Bailey (1-11) kept the Brewers off the scoreboard until Yelich’s 20th homer, a one-out solo shot in the fifth that made it 2-1. Bailey, who has not won since May 12, allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one.
“He has not been fortunate, that’s for sure,” Reds manager Jim Riggleman said. “The main thing is he is throwing the ball well and getting us deep in the game and not wearing out the bullpen. He’s doing his part there.”
The Brewers added two runs in the eighth off Jared Hughes on a pinch-hit RBI triple by Keon Broxton and Manny Pina’s sacrifice fly.
Suarez opened the second inning with his 28th homer, sending a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left-center. One out later, Ervin drove a 1-0 pitch to left for his fourth.
Anderson now has allowed 26 homers in 135⅓ innings, after giving up just 14 in 141⅓ innings last season.
“He gave up those two homers in the second, but outside of that, he pitched really well,” Shaw said. “His curveball was really good today.”
Upon further review
Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain beat out an infield single to short with one out in the seventh. The Reds challenged, but the call was upheld after a review estimated at 1 minute, 40 seconds.
From the infirmary
Matt Albers was back with the Brewers but he was not activated after finishing a minor league rehab assignment, while Joakim Soria is scheduled to throw to hitters today — signs that both veteran relievers are nearing returns from the 10-day disabled list.
Albers is on the DL for a left hamstring injury, and Soria his right groin. Albers made a third scoreless appearance for Class AA Biloxi on Saturday, a day before Soria threw a light bullpen session in St. Louis.
Counsell said the team would have a better timetable for Soria by Wednesday, after getting a report of how he bounces back from facing hitters. Albers’ return is to be determined.
“I’m definitely ready to get back,” said Albers, who worked on locating his sinker while at Biloxi.
“He’s ready,” Counsell said. “We weren’t planning on activating him today unless there was a need.”
Up next
Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra (6-8, 3.73 ERA) makes his 24th start on Tuesday. In his last outing, he allowed seven runs — six earned — on nine hits in 3⅔ innings in an 8-4 loss to the Cubs. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts in August.
Reds right-hander Sal Romano (7-10, 5.31) is 0-5 in five career starts against the Brewers, including 0-3 at Miller Park. Romano lasted just 1⅔ innings in his last start, allowing six runs on seven hits in an 8-1 loss to Cleveland.