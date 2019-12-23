Travis Shaw, Blue Jays agree on 1-year, $4M deal

Travis Shaw and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

The source said the deal includes $675,000 in performance bonuses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deal ends up creating a virtual swap of infielders between the Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, who signed Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract last week.

After two impressive seasons in which he surpassed 30 home runs for the Brewers, Shaw regressed in 2019. The infielder, who was demoted and spent almost a month at Class AAA San Antonio, slumped to a .157 batting average with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season.

Shaw, 29, was non-tendered by the Brewers after the season. He hit a combined 63 home runs with the Brewers in 2017-18.

“I kind of wanted a fresh start and was willing to risk to see what was out there, free agent-wise,” Shaw told Boston’s WEEI after the season, explaining that he was made an offer by the Brewers but declined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0