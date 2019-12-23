Travis Shaw, Blue Jays agree on 1-year, $4M deal

Travis Shaw and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.
The source said the deal includes $675,000 in performance bonuses.
The deal ends up creating a virtual swap of infielders between the Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, who signed Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract last week.
After two impressive seasons in which he surpassed 30 home runs for the Brewers, Shaw regressed in 2019. The infielder, who was demoted and spent almost a month at Class AAA San Antonio, slumped to a .157 batting average with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season.
Shaw, 29, was non-tendered by the Brewers after the season. He hit a combined 63 home runs with the Brewers in 2017-18.
“I kind of wanted a fresh start and was willing to risk to see what was out there, free agent-wise,” Shaw told Boston’s WEEI after the season, explaining that he was made an offer by the Brewers but declined.