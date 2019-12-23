Travis Shaw, Blue Jays agree on 1-year, $4M deal
Travis Shaw, Blue Jays agree on 1-year, $4M deal

Travis Shaw exhibition homer

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw and Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen watch Shaw's three-run home run during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Montreal.

 PAUL CHIASSON, The Canadian Press via AP

Travis Shaw and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

The source said the deal includes $675,000 in performance bonuses.

The deal ends up creating a virtual swap of infielders between the Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, who signed Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract last week.

After two impressive seasons in which he surpassed 30 home runs for the Brewers, Shaw regressed in 2019. The infielder, who was demoted and spent almost a month at Class AAA San Antonio, slumped to a .157 batting average with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season.

Shaw, 29, was non-tendered by the Brewers after the season. He hit a combined 63 home runs with the Brewers in 2017-18.

“I kind of wanted a fresh start and was willing to risk to see what was out there, free agent-wise,” Shaw told Boston’s WEEI after the season, explaining that he was made an offer by the Brewers but declined.

