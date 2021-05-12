Travis Shaw, Avisaíl Garcia spark 8th-inning rally to send Brewers past Cardinals

"My goal always as a pitcher is to go out there and to minimize how many guys you put on base," Burnes said. "For me this year, I've done a really good job of making guys earn it, to try to hit good pitches to get on base and earn their way on, and obviously I'm not going to be able to not walk anybody all year.

"At some point, it's going to happen. But for me, it's just going out there and trying to minimize the number of unexecuted pitches and make guys earn it to get on base."

Burnes allowed just one run in his first four appearances before giving up five runs - four earned - over five innings in an 8-0 loss to Miami on April 26. Opponents are batting .152 against him.

Although he had to be away from the team for 10 days due to his positive test, Burnes said he was able to continue his own workouts since he was asymptomatic.