Tough holiday for MLB: David Price won't play, Freddie Freeman tests positive, Masahiro Tanaka hurt

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey says he hasn't ruled out the possibility of sitting out this season, assuming the games are actually played. The six-time All-Star isn't yet convinced there will even be a season.

"The way I would project it is I wouldn't be surprised by anything at this point," Posey said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't play a game at all and I wouldn't be surprised if we played half the games. That's just the variability of this to me."

"I just really think there's no way we can give a hard line answer one way or another to what this is going to look like a week from now much less two months from now," he said.

Posey's comments came one day after three-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he still doesn't "feel that comfortable" about playing this season with his wife expecting their first child in August. Trout said he is planning to play at this point but that much would depend on how he feels the next couple of weeks.