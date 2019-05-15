PHILADELPHIA — Keston Hiura was given the advice to treat his major league debut like any other game.
It was a game Hiura won’t soon forget.
The highly touted prospect was called up from the minors on Tuesday, and several hours later the second baseman went 2-for-3 with a walk as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 to snap a three-game losing streak.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Hiura, 22, said of his debut.
Hiura’s promotion came less than two years after Milwaukee selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft. Hiura hit .333 with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs in 37 games at Class AAA San Antonio this season.
Hiura reached on an infield single — a line drive off pitcher Jerad Eickhoff’s backside — in the second inning in his first at-bat. He drew a walk in the fourth, flied out to right in the sixth and singled to left in the eighth.
“I thought he ball was going to ricochet and I’d be out,” Hiura said of his first at-bat. “My feet felt so heavy running to first base.”
Hiura’s teammates helped him celebrate his first day in the big leagues by dumping ice on him in the shower.
“I hope it’s the first of many ice baths,” he said.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (6-1) allowed only an infield single to Jean Segura in the first, walked five and struck out five in six innings.
“Early on, it was a struggle with the walks,” Woodruff said about allowing two runners in each of the first three innings. “The offense did a great job and I was able to pitch ahead.”
The right-hander has allowed only three earned runs over his last 22 innings spanning four starts, going 4-0 with a 1.23 ERA.
“He’s taken it to another step and is on the attack with hitters,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “One hit pretty much makes him efficient.”
Woodruff was the beneficiary of home runs by Yasmani Grandal and Ryan Braun.
Grandal gave the Brewers a 3-0 lead in the second when he drove his seventh homer out to right-center.
Braun’s two-run shot to center in the third made it 5-0. Braun has 25 career homers against the Phillies, including 14 at Citizens Bank Park.
“He does love hitting here,” Counsell said of Braun, who was in the starting lineup for the first time in four games. He’s been nursing a sore left hamstring.
Segura’s RBI single off Corbin Burnes in the eighth knocked in Philadelphia’s only run.
Eickhoff (2-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings.
The Phillies survived a scare when Bryce Harper made a sliding catch on a foul ball to right field and banged his left knee into the wall in the sixth. Harper came up limping but remained in the game and made an almost identical catch to end the inning. He received a standing ovation only to get booed after striking out again in the eighth.
“It’s a little sore,” Harper said, adding he doesn’t know yet if he can play today.
Shaw heads to IL
The Brewers placed third baseman Travis Shaw (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, opening up a spot for Hiura.
Shaw said he felt a “sharp pain” in his right wrist during an at-bat Monday night. He had a similar injury that he played through last season.
“It’s not as bad as last year,” Shaw said. “It’s kind of sore today, but it’s the exact pinpoint location that was last year. … I don’t really know what to think of it right now. We’ll wait a couple days and see how it feels.”
Shaw is batting .163 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 40 games.
The Brewers also designated infielder/outfielder Cory Spangenberg for assignment.
Up next
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.69 ERA) goes for the Brewers and right-hander Jake Arrieta (4-3, 3.78) starts for the Phillies tonight.
Gonzalez is 11-7, 2.95 in 26 career starts vs. Philadelphia. Arrieta is 8-6, 3.22 in 17 starts vs. Milwaukee.