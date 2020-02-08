Tom Oates: Trust in Brewers general manager David Stearns being tested

"It’s definitely crazy," closer Josh Hader said recently, "but they have a plan. It’s a good plan for sure."

That remains to be seen, which is why, barring more moves before the start of the season, it will require a leap of faith for Brewers fans to expect a franchise-record third consecutive playoff berth. People are having difficulty wrapping their heads around the team allowing big-time run producers such as Moustakas and Grandal to walk in free agency while dropping the payroll from $125 million to $90 million and yet still being able to compete in the NL Central Division. If nothing else, this will be Stearns' biggest test.

"We are happy with our team," he said. "We think we have a very competitive team with the group we have right now, and we’re always looking to get better."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most projections aren't quite that rosy, putting the Brewers second, third or even fourth in the division. In addition to the run production supplied by Moustakas and Grandal, the Brewers also will be without slugger Eric Thames and pitchers Zach Davies, Chase Anderson, Jordan Lyles and Drew Pomeranz, all of whom made significant late-season contributions.