Tom Oates: Top offseason priority clear for Brewers GM David Stearns

The team’s plan for replacing that run production was to build its depth by bringing in inexpensive veteran hitters and platooning them based on matchup advantages. The Brewers went into the season expecting to use platoons at first base, third base and catcher.

The problem was none of the players they acquired lived up to their track record.

Moustakas, Grandal and Thames all hit around .250 last year, but they combined for 88 home runs and 225 RBIs. The collection of veterans who replaced them, mostly journeymen or players whose best years were behind them, didn’t come anywhere near that level of productivity. Omar Narvaez, Justin Smoak, Brock Holt, Logan Morrison and Ryon Healy all hit under .190 with negligible power. Eric Sogard (.209) and Jace Peterson (.200) weren’t much better.

Stearns’ two biggest additions were Narvaez and Avisail Garcia. Narvaez hit .176 with two home runs and 10 RBIs, losing the catching job to career minor leaguer Jacob Nottingham late in the season. Garcia, coming off a 20-homer season, was slated to hit fourth or fifth. The outfielder had to move to the leadoff spot when Cain departed and did a decent job there, but his two home runs and 15 RBIs weren’t the kind of run production the Brewers were expecting.