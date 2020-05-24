Tom Oates: Solid homegrown rotation would be real rarity for Brewers

From 2007 to 2017, they shelled out $155 million in long-term contracts to Jeff Suppan, Randy Wolf, Kyle Lohse and Matt Garza. All had their moments as Brewers — Suppan and Wolf helped Milwaukee get to the playoffs in 2008 and 2011, respectively — but their combined 113-139 record and 4.57 ERA with Milwaukee didn’t justify the expense.

Milwaukee’s greatest success came when it imported elite starters such as Pete Vuckovich, Don Sutton, CC Sabathia and Greinke via trade. None were long-term solutions, though, one reason playoff appearances have been few and far between for the Brewers. There simply hasn’t been enough continuity in the rotation.

In 1981, the Brewers’ first trip to the playoffs, their only homegrown starters were Haas and Slaton. By 1982, it was down to Haas. In 2008, Sheets and Manny Parra were in the rotation. Three years later, Gallardo was the lone homegrown starter. And the past two seasons, only Woodruff was a primary starter.

Woodruff and Houser are 28, Burnes is 26 and Peralta 25, so they should be entering their most productive years. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but those four have a chance to change the narrative — and the franchise — for the next few seasons.

