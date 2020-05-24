Tom Oates: Solid homegrown rotation would be real rarity for Brewers

If the Major League Baseball season starts up in July, the Milwaukee Brewers will be battling history as well as the opposing teams.
Not once in their first 50 seasons in Milwaukee did the Brewers make the playoffs with a starting rotation consisting primarily of pitchers they drafted and/or developed.
Though a long shot, it could happen this season. Before spring training was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising young arms Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes were making strong pitches to be included in a remade rotation, along with offseason acquisitions Brett Anderson, Josh Lindblom and Eric Lauer.
Woodruff (fourth round in 2011) and Burnes (fourth round in 2016) were drafted by the Brewers and Houser and Peralta were buried deep in the minor leagues when Milwaukee acquired them in 2015 trades. Last season, Woodruff became the ace of the staff and Houser established himself as a potentially solid starter. Peralta and Burnes began the season in the rotation but weren’t ready and ended up in the bullpen after making detours to the minor leagues.
Peralta and Burnes showed considerable improvement during spring training, however, giving the Brewers hope that they could have a vibrant, young, inexpensive rotation that could carry the team to a third consecutive playoff berth this season and anchor the franchise over the next four or five.
Given the Brewers’ poor track record of developing high-quality starting pitching, such a homegrown rotation would come as a surprise. Or, more accurately, a shock.
To be fair, developing starting pitchers is difficult for every organization. Large-market teams can usually buy their way out of any deficiencies in the farm system, but less well-heeled organizations such as the Brewers desperately need to produce their own starters. Despite having well-respected general managers such as Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin, Milwaukee hasn’t done that very well over the years.
During their time in Milwaukee, the Brewers have signed or drafted outstanding starters such as Teddy Higuera, Ben Sheets, Yovani Gallardo, Cal Eldred and Chris Bosio. They also produced solid workhorses such as Jim Slaton, Moose Haas, Bill Wegman and Bill Travers.
Mostly, though, they’ve had bad luck with starters. Injuries derailed the promising careers of Eldred, Juan Nieves, Jimmy Nelson and Nick Neugebauer, among others. Even Sheets’ run as an elite starter was shortened by injury.
A look at the 26 first-round draft picks the Brewers spent on pitching over the years reflects the team’s futility in developing starters.
Only seven of the 26 had lengthy major league careers: Sheets, Eldred, Dan Plesac, Jeff D’Amico, Kelly Wunsch, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi. Two of the seven — Wunsch and Odorizzi — never pitched for the Brewers. Plesac and Jeffress made their mark as high-leverage relief pitchers.
Four drafted pitchers — Bill Bordley, Alex Fernandez, Ken Henderson and Dylan Covey — never signed with the Brewers. Three of that group made the majors, though only Fernandez had a productive big league career.
A larger number never reached the majors: Rick O’Keefe, Tyrone Hill, Joe Wagner, J.M. Gold, Mike Jones, Evan Frederickson, Eric Arnett, Kyle Heckthorn, Kodi Medeiros and Nathan Kirby. Of the 10, only Medeiros still has a chance. He was a non-roster invitee to the Chicago White Sox camp this spring after pitching in Class AA last year.
Another group pitched 30 or fewer games in majors, including Butch Edge, Kyle Peterson, Mark Rogers, Taylor Jungmann and Jed Bradley. All told, those five first-round pitchers won 20 games for the Brewers.
The recent turnaround began when Melvin drafted Woodruff and traded for Houser and continued when current general manager David Stearns traded for Peralta and drafted Burnes. Prior to that, however, the problem had gotten worse. Since selecting Sheets in 1999, the Brewers have used 13 first-round picks on pitchers. Jeffress and Odorizzi are the only ones who made any impact in the majors and both were sent to Kansas City in the Zack Greinke trade in 2011, though Jeffress returned as a reliever.
In the absence of homegrown starters, the Brewers had to piece together starting rotations. Since budgetary restraints preclude them from signing the top pitchers in free agency, they’ve had to take risks, usually on productive but aging starters.
From 2007 to 2017, they shelled out $155 million in long-term contracts to Jeff Suppan, Randy Wolf, Kyle Lohse and Matt Garza. All had their moments as Brewers — Suppan and Wolf helped Milwaukee get to the playoffs in 2008 and 2011, respectively — but their combined 113-139 record and 4.57 ERA with Milwaukee didn’t justify the expense.
Milwaukee’s greatest success came when it imported elite starters such as Pete Vuckovich, Don Sutton, CC Sabathia and Greinke via trade. None were long-term solutions, though, one reason playoff appearances have been few and far between for the Brewers. There simply hasn’t been enough continuity in the rotation.
In 1981, the Brewers’ first trip to the playoffs, their only homegrown starters were Haas and Slaton. By 1982, it was down to Haas. In 2008, Sheets and Manny Parra were in the rotation. Three years later, Gallardo was the lone homegrown starter. And the past two seasons, only Woodruff was a primary starter.
Woodruff and Houser are 28, Burnes is 26 and Peralta 25, so they should be entering their most productive years. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but those four have a chance to change the narrative — and the franchise — for the next few seasons.
