Tom Oates: Missing Brewers, baseball as we battle coronavirus

Among all sports, baseball is special in that regard.

It's most endearing and enduring quality is its timing. The start of the baseball season coincides with the start of spring and the two have much in common. Whether they follow a dreary winter or a dreadful season, both inspire a palpable sense of rebirth and a hope and belief that better days are ahead. I don't have to tell you that we all need a little bit of that right now.

In most years, the talk on Opening Day would focus on the Brewers and the 162-game season about to the played.

We would be hoping, as we do every year, that the Brewers have enough starting pitching. We would be hoping Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura hit well enough to drive an offense that might have platoons everywhere else. We would be hoping Corey Knebel returns from elbow surgery and teams with Josh Hader to make the bullpen special once again. And we would be hoping this is another one of those seasons where the experts predict the Brewers didn't do enough to improve themselves and yet manager Craig Counsell somehow squeezes a playoff berth out of an allegedly substandard roster.

Whether we ever get those answers is up in the air right now. Spring training was shut down several weeks ago and the regular season has been suspended indefinitely.