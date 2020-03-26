Tom Oates: Loss of Brewers an easy sacrifice in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Major League Baseball hasn’t publicly revealed any plans it has for the season or even if there will be a season. At this point, about the best we can hope for is an abbreviated season.

Even if the corner is turned on the spread of coronavirus in every part of the nation — and that’s a big if — the most likely scenario for baseball might be an 81-game season starting around July 1. The players are working out on their own as best they can, but they’ll need at least a month of team workouts and exhibition games to get ready once they reconvene, making a June 1 start the most optimistic estimate for a possible restart. Even if teams do return to the field, it seems unlikely large gatherings will be allowed in stadiums until the coronavirus threat is completely extinguished.

Now that it is apparent the season will be dramatically altered, people are offering up plans to save it. Player agent Scott Boras proposed a 162-game season, but it would include tons of doubleheaders, playoff games until Dec. 26 and many late-season games being played at neutral sites. In other words, it has no chance.

Besides, as we have discovered since the sports world abruptly shut down two weeks ago, there is no substitute for the real thing.