MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers faced elimination in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series and, unfortunately for them, Craig Counsell was fresh out of tricks.
The Brewers manager had kept the Los Angeles Dodgers guessing and the baseball community buzzing with his creative use of his pitching staff in the first five games of the playoff series, but by Friday night, Milwaukee's drive to reach its first World Series since 1982 had stalled out, mostly because the offense had fizzled out.
Counsell's unorthodox maneuvering with his pitchers had put the Brewers in position to win every game in the series, but the Dodgers had won the last two and returned to Miller Park with a 3-2 edge in games over the Brewers. Matching the Dodgers' stellar pitching had been the Brewers' biggest concern during the series but, facing elimination for the first time in the postseason, they needed something more than good pitching.
They needed hitting.
Timely hitting. Power hitting. Heck, any hitting.
The Brewers offense was putrid in the first five games against the Dodgers and the numbers were getting worse every time out. The last two games in Los Angeles, including a 13-inning marathon, they scored three runs on 13 hits, eight of them singles, none of them a home run.
As they have done throughout this magical season, however, the Brewers got exactly what they needed just when they needed it most. With their backs pressed against the playoff wall, they battered Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu for five runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 7-2 victory, setting up a winner-take-all game for the NL pennant tonight at Miller Park.
The Dodgers' excellent pitching had something to do with the Brewers' bats going increasingly silent, but the Brewers contributed to their downfall as well. After hitting the ball well over the final two months of the season, the quality of their at-bats seemed to slip almost overnight.
But whether they fed off the energy supplied by the raucous crowd at Miller Park, finally figured out how the Dodgers were pitching them or realized they had gotten away from what was working and took better approaches at the plate, the Brewers jumped on Ryu from the start. They piled up 11 hits, five of them for extra bases in their highest-scoring game of the series. More important, the top six hitters in the order, most of whom had been struggling at the plate, did most of the damage.
"It was just a case where we executed well," Counsell said. "It was just, get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it. Since game one, it was the first time we really did a heck of a job of getting our pitch to hit a lot of the night."
Entering Friday's must-win game, the Brewers' offensive futility was a growing problem. The only thing that saved them was that the Dodgers hadn't been hitting any better. Through five games, both teams had scored 16 runs. The Brewers were hitting .220, the Dodgers .219.
The problem for the Brewers was the momentum was headed in the wrong direction for them. With their predominantly left-handed starting rotation, the Dodgers had neutralized the Brewers' left-handed hitters. Christian Yelich was 3-for-20 (.150) and Mike Moustakas was 2-for-21 (.095). Right-handed hitters Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar were all hitting .250 or below.
That all changed very quickly in Game 6.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning after a David Freese home run, Cain drew a leadoff walk and Braun walked to put runners on first and second. Aguilar, who hadn't been hitting to the opposite field like he did earlier in the season, then roped a two-out double down the right-field line to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead. Moustakas followed that with an RBI double, also down the right-field line, and Erik Kratz drove him home with a single for a 4-1 lead, with every run scoring with two outs.
The Brewers were back at it in the second as Yelich and Braun ripped back-to-back doubles to right-center field, Braun's hit driving in Yelich to make it a 5-1 game. Yelich's line drive to the wall was particularly encouraging since he seemingly hadn't hit the ball hard in a week.
After scoring three runs in 22 innings in the previous two games, the Brewers scored five times in the first two innings Friday. After totaling five hits in Game 5, they had five in the first inning Friday.
It was the timeliness of the hitting that was the biggest difference for Milwaukee. In the first five games, the Brewers were 5-for-35 with runners in scoring position. In the first two innings Friday, they were 4-for-8. The star was Aguilar, who had three hits, all to the opposite field.
"Especially after they jumped ahead on David Freese's homer, I thought it was incredibly important for us to answer back as quickly as possible, keep the crowd into it and keep the pressure off of us a little bit," Braun said. "To score four right there was very encouraging. I think it was inspiring for us for the rest of the game and encouraging for us as we move forward into tomorrow because there were a lot of guys who had good at-bats there in the first inning and it continued throughout the course of the game."
It paid off with the Brewers' best offensive output of the series. It came right on cue, too, just like it always does with a team that is now one win away from the World Series.