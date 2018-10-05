MILWAUKEE − Craig Counsell has been blurring baseball's time-honored lines between starting pitchers and relief pitchers all season.
He's been getting away with it, too.
But even though Counsell piloted Milwaukee to the best record in the National League, the Brewers manager was often a lightning rod for criticism due to his unconventional handling of pitchers.
True to form, Counsell bucked conventional wisdom again Thursday, first by eschewing a regular starting pitcher and employing a so-called bullpen game in Milwaukee's first playoff game in seven years, then by pinch-hitting for starting out-getter − Counsell's phrase, not mine − Brandon Woodruff with a no-hitter after three innings.
Advocates of old-school baseball might be cringing, but Counsell ended up looking like a genius again in the opening game of the NL Division Series against the Colorado Rockies. He stuck religiously to his plan as Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, two young career starters who have been solid out of the bullpen in September, got Milwaukee to the sixth inning with a 2-0 lead and the Brewers held on for a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Rockies in front of an electric crowd at Miller Park.
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in 10 innings in the first game of their NL Division Series on Thursday at Miller Park in …
Indeed, the only decision in Counsell's risky approach that backfired was the biggest no-brainer of the bunch, calling on closer Jeremy Jeffress to pitch the ninth inning after Woodruff, Burnes, Corey Knebel and Josh Hader had combined for a one-hit shutout through eight. Jeffress had a rare hiccup, allowing the Rockies to tie the game, but the Brewers won it in the 10th, making Counsell's game plan look very good.
"I'm behind my manager," outfielder Lorenzo Cain said of the rare bullpen game. "If that's what he wants to do, hey, it worked for us today. They pretty much delivered."
The bullpen has delivered all season. It pitched 614 innings, the second-highest total in the NL, during the regular season and was by far the best in baseball during September. The bullpen's 1.98 ERA over the final month gave Counsell the confidence to put together an 11-man staff heavy on relievers for the Rockies series.
Thursday, he put that plan into action as Woodruff and Burnes pitched five innings of one-hit baseball, leaving the game to Knebel, Hader and Jeffress, the bullpen's three stalwarts.
"It worked the way we wanted," Counsell said. "I mean, it worked beautifully. Any time we can get J.J. into a game at the end of the game or Corey or Josh, the game (plan) has worked. You work hard to try to put yourselves in that position. We had the game right where we wanted."
A loss in the opener at home would have been devastating for the Brewers, especially if they had blown it late. But Counsell's strategy was sound and gave the Brewers a chance to win in a game where they struggled at the plate.
Woodruff and Burnes, who should be candidates for the starting rotation next year, were dominant against a heavy-hitting Rockies lineup. In five innings, they pitched to 16 batters, one over the minimum. Neither one faced a batter twice.
"I think it doesn't allow the hitters to see guys multiple times," Woodruff said. "You're getting a new pitcher each time through the lineup and I think that's been pretty successful."
It's important to note that Counsell isn't reinventing the game because increased use of bullpens is a trend across the analytics-driven major leagues. The data says most starters struggle the third time through the batting order, so bullpens are becoming more prominent as managers go to them sooner in games.
Counsell is on the cusp of that movement. He has gone against the grain all season, ignoring pitch counts, pulling starters early and referring to his pitchers as out-getters instead of starters and relievers. He has said often he is concerned only with getting 27 outs and it doesn't matter who gets them.
With that in mind, Counsell put together a plan for the best-of-five series against the Rockies that left two of his five starters − Zach Davies and Chase Anderson − on the sideline. He decided to use multiple relief pitchers throwing short stints in the opener, then ace Jhoulys Chacin on short rest in Friday's second game. He also put left-handed starters Gio Gonzalez and Wade Miley in the bullpen, though he said they could start at some point.
The obvious benefit: By pushing Chacin up one day, Counsell assured that he would have him for a potential Game 5 on regular rest. Counsell also wants to avoid starting left-handers against Colorado, which feasts on lefties, so this might not be the Brewers' last bullpen game. Another young pitcher, Freddy Peralta, didn't pitch Thursday and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start Game 3. And because Woodruff pitched only three innings and Burnes two, the same duo could return for Game 4.
A lot went into the Brewers' choice of pitchers for Colorado, including the length of the series, the days off due to travel, favorable matchups and the all-hands-on-deck mentality in every game. That allowed Counsell to think outside the box a little more than usual.
What he's doing, however, isn't radical thinking. It's well-reasoned thinking because it takes full advantage of the Brewers' best asset − their bullpen.