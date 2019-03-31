MILWAUKEE — I think we can safely say that winning the National League’s MVP award last season hasn’t gone to Christian Yelich’s head.
Just four games into the new season, the Milwaukee Brewers right fielder has put to rest any notion his spectacular debut season with the Brewers and their run to the NL Central Division title would affect his play in any way. If anything, the opposite is true.
Suffering from a diminished work ethic after a career year? Distracted by all the attention after toiling in anonymity for five seasons in Miami? Exhausted from a busy offseason that included awards ceremonies, acting roles and fund-raising efforts for tragedies that struck his hometown in California? Feeling the pressure of trying to duplicate or surpass his 2018 numbers?
Here is Yelich’s emphatic answer to all of those questions: Four games, four home runs and, in his latest astonishing feat, a walk-off two-run double that gave the Brewers a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Miller Park.
“He’s making really hard stuff look pretty easy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Just like he did the second half of last season. But even after emerging as one of baseball’s biggest stars in 2018, Yelich returned more focused, more determined, more driven than ever.
His first-inning home run Sunday gave him one in each of the four games in the series. The Cardinals finally capitulated, walking Yelich his next three times up, but they had to pitch to him with runners on first and third in the ninth and he laced the winning double to left-center.
Sure, four games is a small sample size in a 162-game season. But with Yelich in the prime of his career at age 27, it is starting to look like he could be even better this year than he was last year.
That’s because what he has done so far is no fluke. Counsell said Yelich has been locked in since the first day of spring training and is in the same place he was at the end of last season, when he was the best player in the game.
“I think as you get to understand him and know him, he’s very competitive,” Counselll said. “It doesn’t come across right away because I think there’s a lot of humility there and he’s not tremendously outspoken about things generally. But he’s very competitive. He’s taken this all as a challenge and he’s used it to his advantage as a really competitive person.”
It doesn’t stop there, however. On top of his competitiveness, Yelich is at a point in his career where talent and experience have converged to create one of the game’s best hitters.
“There’s no question he’s entered the sweet spot for himself of his career where he knows himself a little better,” Counsell said. “He’s improved, he’s worked hard to do that and he’s continuing to get better. What we’ve seen so far this year is a continuation of a player getting better.”
That is a scary thought for major league pitchers. Yelich’s prime numbers last season — .326 batting average, .402 on-base percentage, 36 home runs and 110 RBIs — were outstanding. But it wasn’t until after the All-Star break that he became the toughest out in baseball.
Yelich’s numbers in the final 65 games of the season were off the charts — .367 batting average, .449 on-base percentage, 25 home runs and 67 RBIs. And his four-homers-in-four-games start in 2019 is historic, tying the major league record for homers in consecutive games to start a season held by Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016). None of the five was the MVP the previous season, though.
But Yelich isn’t interested in any of that. If he’s feeling any pressure to perform up to the standard he set last season, it’s not showing.
“Every year is a new year,” he said. “So I’m not really chasing anything or trying to be at certain points or chasing numbers. Like I said, 2019 is its own season and you just focus on the present. You’re not really thinking about the future or the past. You’re just really trying to stay locked in on the day that you’re a part of.”
From the start of camp, Counsell has tried to convince his players this is a new season, that what they did last season means nothing. With Yelich, he might be preaching to the choir on that. Yelich’s attention to detail and his ability to stay in the moment haven’t wavered.
“I think one of the things that all players get stuck in is you always look backward,” Counsell said. “It’s the same thing we’ve talked about with (the team) this season. You can get in trouble kind of anchoring yourself to what’s happened in the past. We’re in a different spot than we were five months ago. Finding the answers that are going to help us go forward, sometimes you’ve got to stay present with that. (Yelich) has a checklist of things he wants right with his swing and things like that. He goes through that. He’s very diligent about that. It’s very important to him. Once he kind of gets that right, he knows he’s ready to go.”
Indeed, Yelich has picked up right where he left off. With only five swings of the bat, he has shown that while much around him has changed, his approach and productivity haven’t.