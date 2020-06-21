Tim Dahlberg: Baseball fights to return, but why even try?

That comes with apologies to Mickey, who would be ashamed to have his name attached to what this once great game is trying to become.

Sure, there are changes that baseball could make for the better. The sport is in urgent need of some tinkering if it ever hopes to regain its spot as America's Pastime.

Unfortunately, none of those changes are contained in proposals from either the players or the owners. Both sides are so consumed with greed that the things they offer seem more intent on destroying the fabric of the game than preserving it for the future.

The DH will be implemented across baseball, that's pretty much a given. Pitchers will no longer swing bats, which basically means the elimination of the sacrifice bunt, too.

The subtle strategies that have delighted baseball fans for more than a century will be no more. A game of nuance and complexity will become little more than a glorified Home Run Derby, with pitchers throwing as hard as they can and batters swinging even harder.

Tune into a game and you might recognize the Yankee pinstripes or the Dodger home whites. I say might, because they'll be covered with ads for Verizon, Budweiser or even the My Pillow guy.