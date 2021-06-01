Tigers tee off on Eric Lauer, end Brewers' winning streak

Lauer said he felt back stiffness. “I didn’t feel like I could really finish pitches, get through pitches. Everything started to kind of stay up in the zone. I kind of lost a little bit of control with that, too. It definitely didn’t help,” he said.

The performance by Lauer, who held the San Diego Padres to one run in six innings in his previous start, might have reminded Tigers starter Matthew Boyd of his only prior appearance against Milwaukee. In that 19-0 loss on Sept. 9, the Tigers’ left-hander allowed seven runs in two-plus innings.

On Tuesday, Boyd, who lost his three previous starts and hadn’t won a game since April 13, gave up five runs in 4⅔ innings. Boyd gave up the most home runs in the AL in 2019 and 2020, and four of the runs he surrendered Tuesday were on homers.

Two were by Wong and one was by Taylor, who was recalled Tuesday. Taylor also hit a 430-foot homer off Tyler Alexander. Luis Urías also homered.

The game time temperature was 72 degrees.

“Temperature is definitely playing into it,” Wong said. “Just getting some good pitches to hit. There really weren’t any cheap home runs tonight.”

Derek Holland (1-1) got the win, pitching two perfect innings.