Tigers pound Brewers starter Josh Lindblom, rookie relievers in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom had thought Tuesday would be a turning point after an underwhelming first month back in the major leagues.
Instead, it was just more of the same inconsistency and frustration for the Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander as he gave up four runs and couldn't get past the fifth inning in a 12-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park.
"The last four days, I felt like I was two steps forward but today it felt like I was four steps back," Lindblom said. "I'm just my own worst enemy right now."
Singed to a three-year, $9.125 million contract last winter after two dominant seasons in the Korean League, Lindblom has not gotten past the fifth inning in any of his seven starts this season and hasn't worked past the fourth in his last four, with 14 earned runs allowed in those contests.
Lindblom (1-3) thought he'd made progress in one aspect of his game after allowing only one walk in each of his last two outings but walked three batters Tuesday, to go along with six hits and four strikeouts in five innings.
"To be frank, I thought I sucked tonight," Lindblom said. "I don't know if I was ahead of anybody all night ... and when you're behind in the count you just have to make perfect pitches, and then you fall further behind in the count. Like I said, I'm just my own worst enemy.
"When you're forcing yourself into a corner, and you're having a fight out of that corner the entire game, it's not an easy thing to do."
Lindblom made quick work of the Tigers through the first two innings but fell behind 1-0 when Christin Stewart led off the third with his third home run of the year. The Tigers made it 2-0 when Willi Castro doubled and scored on a single by Victor Reyes, who went 4-for-6 with five RBIs.
Castro added a two-out RBI triple in the fourth and scored when Reyes followed with a base hit.
Lindblom pitched a scoreless fifth but the Tigers broke the game wide open, adding six runs against right-handers Justin Topa and Phil Bickford, spoiling their major league debuts.
After Reyes tagged Topa for a two-run home run in the sixth, Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the inning with his ninth home run of the season to make it a 6-1 game. The Brewers had a chance to chip further away, loading the bases with one out against Daniel Norris (3-1), but reliever Bryan Garcia left all three stranded when Eric Sogard popped out into foul territory and Orlando Arcia flew out to center.
The Brewers showed some life again in the seventh, putting two on with one out against Jose Cisnero only to come up empty again when Keston Hirua struck out and Justin Smoak flew out to right.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell turned to Bickford, called up earlier in the day from the Brewers' alternate training camp in Appleton, for the eighth. The hard-throwing right-hander got off to a rocky start when he drilled his first batter, Jones, in the hand with a 90 mph fastball then plunked his next batter, Jorge Bonifacio, with another 90 mph fastball.
A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. After Bickford struck out Grayson Greiner and Castro, Reyes came through again with a two run double to left then scored on Jonathan Scoop's base hit.
Back-to-back singles by Miguel Cabrera and Candelario added another run before Bickford finally closed out the inning.
"He struggled a little bit," Counsell said. "It's not easy going out there for the first time, no matter if there's nobody in the stands or what the score is. There's a lot going on for anybody who does that, and I thought Phil probably felt that a little bit tonight."
Greiner put the Tigers up 12-1 with a two-run home run off Arcia, who pitched the ninth inning for Milwaukee.
Making moves
The Brewers put outfielder Jedd Gyorko on the bereavement list due to the death of his grandfather. Manager Craig Counsell said Gyorko is expected back Friday.
The Brewers also recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Appleton and optioned pitcher Trey Supak to the alternate site.
