Tigers pound Brewers starter Josh Lindblom, rookie relievers in series opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom had thought Tuesday would be a turning point after an underwhelming first month back in the major leagues.

Instead, it was just more of the same inconsistency and frustration for the Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander as he gave up four runs and couldn't get past the fifth inning in a 12-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park.

"The last four days, I felt like I was two steps forward but today it felt like I was four steps back," Lindblom said. "I'm just my own worst enemy right now."

Singed to a three-year, $9.125 million contract last winter after two dominant seasons in the Korean League, Lindblom has not gotten past the fifth inning in any of his seven starts this season and hasn't worked past the fourth in his last four, with 14 earned runs allowed in those contests.

Lindblom (1-3) thought he'd made progress in one aspect of his game after allowing only one walk in each of his last two outings but walked three batters Tuesday, to go along with six hits and four strikeouts in five innings.