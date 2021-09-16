Tigers complete 2-game sweep of Brewers

DETROIT — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.
Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after dropping a pair to Detroit following a five-game winning streak.
The Brewers were limited to seven hits in the series, and Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the second inning was the only extra-base hit.
“We didn’t spin the bats well in these two games in Detroit,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I can’t put my finger on it, we just didn’t perform well offensively.”
Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.
Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple. Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring double.
Manning (4-6) gave up a run on two hits and struck out a career-high six over six innings in his 15th start. He collected his first victory since Aug. 12 while the Tigers notched their fifth win in six games.
“We’ve played a pretty good brand of baseball for a while,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’ll have a mishap here or there. ... We obviously played pretty well this week and answered some challenges against a really good pitching staff, a couple of games where we had to scratch and claw to get our runs.”
Manning got out of a bases-loaded jam after giving up the run in the second, then allowed only one more baserunner.
“I was a little erratic early, then I was able to kind of dial it in,” he said.
Garneau, who caught Manning, was impressed with the rookie’s poise.
“He showed a lot of maturity today,” he said. “The inning that he minimized for just one run was the breaking point in the game for us. It was really good for him and for all of us because the kid has unbelievable stuff.”
Michael Fulmer recorded four strikeouts during the last two innings while notching his ninth save.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (9-9) gave up three runs on four hits and struck out seven in six innings. He’s fourth in the NL with a 2.55 ERA.
Milwaukee is 3-11 against AL Central also-rans Detroit, Minnesota and Kansas City. Milwaukee went 5-1 against the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland.
“If you look at the Central right now, they own us this year, quite frankly,” Woodruff said. “There were some games we felt like we should have won.”
Making progress
The Tigers recorded their 70th victory of the season. They haven’t reached that total since they finished 86-75 in 2016.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, which also kicks off a 10-game homestand. Houser has not allowed an earned run in his two September starts, spanning 15 innings.
Smashing success: Brewers keep setting franchise records — and they're not done yet
Victories in a season
Record: 96 (2018, 2011)
No team in franchise history has ever won 100 games in a season but the Brewers are on pace to hit that mark this season which would also give the 2021 team the franchise record for best single-season winning percentage, topping the mark of .593 set in 2011.
Road winning percentage
Record: .588 (1982)
Again, this record is almost certain to fall. The Brewers go into their five-game interleague road trip with a .657 road winning percentage in 2021 and would need to go 1-11 in their remaining road contests to finish behind the '82 squad.
Earned Runs Allowed / Earned Run Average
Record: 532/3.36 (1971)
Technically, the 2020 Brewers hold the record for fewest earned runs allowed in a season with 239, but that came during a 60-game season so we're not counting it here. Same with the second-place 1981 team, which held opponents to 428 earned runs in a strike-shortened 109-game season.
The fewest earned runs allowed in a full regular season was 532, set in 1971. Heading into their off-day Monday, the 2021 Brewers were tied with the 1971 team for the best staff ERA in franchise history.
Through 144 games, the Brewers have allowed an average of 3.33 runs per game. If they keep that pace, they'll finish with with 540 but with a couple more performances like this past weekend and the 2021 squad could move into the top spot.
That, in turn, would help the current team's chances of catching the 1971 Brewers record for best full-season ERA.
The Brewers are also in position to break the franchise record for fewest hits allowed in a season (1,259 in 2018) and most strikeouts (1,497 in 2019). Milwaukee's pitchers have allowed 1,017 hits while striking out 1,439 batters so far this season.
Individual pitching records
The Brewers' pitching staff is also on the verge of shattering several individual records this season.
After holding Cleveland scoreless over eight no-hit innings Saturday, Corbin Burnes' ERA dropped to 2.25 for the season, good for second in the National League behind the Dodgers' Max Scherzer and within striking distance of Mike Caldwell's 2.36 ERA in 1978 that stands as the best ever by a Brewers starter.
Brandon Woodruff is also in the mix for both the NL lead and the Brewers' all-time record. He brings a 2.48 ERA into his scheduled start Tuesday at Detroit.