Three takeaways from Brewers' spring training

It's been a month since the Milwaukee Brewers reported to Phoenix for spring training and with just 15 days left before the open the regular-season against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday's off-day provided a perfect opportunity to see where the team stands.
Milwaukee is 8-7-1 in Cactus League play, outscoring its opponents 89-77. The offense leads all of baseball with 26 home runs, a .527 slugging percentage and an .875 OPS, while leading National League teams with 267 total bases and 88 RBIs.
Brewers' pitchers have a 5.14 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, but their 154 strikeouts are second among NL squads and fourth overall.
Stats and results, though, mean little in spring training. The goal is to prepare for the grind of the regular season while staying healthy.
Although the Brewers have been hit by a rash of injuries over the past two weeks, most of those have come to the team's depth. Among the projected regulars, only Lorenzo Cain (sore quad) has yet to see action, though he is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday night.
Mark Mathias' torn labrum is the most significant injury and is expected to sideline him for at least 3-4 months, depending on whether he chooses to undergo surgery. Tim Lopes, who along with Mathias, was vying for a utility spot, is on the injured list with an oblique strain — the same injury that will land reliever Bobby Wahl on the injured list to start the season.
"We've had some injuries," manager Craig Counsell said. "We all focus on Opening Day, but it is only one game. In a 162-game season, we really should be acutely aware of how the one day is not as important as the six-month season. From that perspective, I don’t think we’re in a bad injury space."
As the Brewers prepare for the home stretch of camp, here are three takeaways from the first month:
Biggest surprise: Garrett Mitchell
It's hard to make a better first impression than Mitchell.
Milwaukee's first-round selection (No. 20 overall) in last year's MLB draft, the outfielder is batting .500 (8-for-16) with a double, home run, four RBIs and a 1.306 OPS while striking out just twice in 18 plate appearances.
"I don't know that you can play any better than how Garrett has played in spring training," Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines said.
Save for a handful of games during the fall instructional league, he hadn't played regularly in nearly a year. His senior season at UCLA was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, which also wiped out minor league baseball last year, leaving Mitchell nowhere to play after joining the organization.
He won't be on the roster when the Brewers open the regular season. If he's able to perform at a similar level once minor league seasons begin, his time could come much sooner than anyone expected.
"He's a talented player," Counsell said. "I think that's pretty obvious. This is just the start for him."
Biggest question answered: Third base
After their efforts to land free agent third baseman Justin Turner were unsuccessful, the Brewers took a different approach to fill the only remaining hole on the roster as camp opened.
Former first-round pick Daniel Robertson was expected to get time at third along with Luis Urias, who played third for much of last season. Orlando Arcia was expected to get a look there while the Brewers evaluated Urias at shortstop.
Travis Shaw was a late addition, agreeing to a minor league contract a day before the start of camp, and flashed enough of the form that made him a cornerstone of Milwaukee's lineup in 2017 and '18 to earn a spot on the 40-man roster. Although Counsell said Arcia will still get time at third, both in spring and the regular season, Shaw appears to have the inside track for the lion's share of playing time to start the season.
Biggest question remaining: Cain's health
The center fielder has yet to play this spring. That would be considered a minor issue for a veteran player all but assured a spot on the Opening Day roster but it's a little more concerning since Cain played only five games in 2020 before choosing to opt out of the season.
Counsell and Cain expressed confidence \he'll be ready for Opening Day but with just 11 games — including two exhibitions against the Rangers in Texas — will there be enough time for Cain to get the at-bats, not to mention the rest, he'll need?
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.