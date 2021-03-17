Three takeaways from Brewers' spring training

It's been a month since the Milwaukee Brewers reported to Phoenix for spring training and with just 15 days left before the open the regular-season against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday's off-day provided a perfect opportunity to see where the team stands.

Milwaukee is 8-7-1 in Cactus League play, outscoring its opponents 89-77. The offense leads all of baseball with 26 home runs, a .527 slugging percentage and an .875 OPS, while leading National League teams with 267 total bases and 88 RBIs.

Brewers' pitchers have a 5.14 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, but their 154 strikeouts are second among NL squads and fourth overall.

Stats and results, though, mean little in spring training. The goal is to prepare for the grind of the regular season while staying healthy.

Although the Brewers have been hit by a rash of injuries over the past two weeks, most of those have come to the team's depth. Among the projected regulars, only Lorenzo Cain (sore quad) has yet to see action, though he is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday night.