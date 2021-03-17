 Skip to main content
Three takeaways from Brewers' spring training
It's been a month since the Milwaukee Brewers reported to Phoenix for spring training and with just 15 days left before the open the regular-season against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday's off-day provided a perfect opportunity to see where the team stands.

Milwaukee is 8-7-1 in Cactus League play, outscoring its opponents 89-77. The offense leads all of baseball with 26 home runs, a .527 slugging percentage and an .875 OPS, while leading National League teams with 267 total bases and 88 RBIs.

Brewers' pitchers have a 5.14 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, but their 154 strikeouts are second among NL squads and fourth overall.

Stats and results, though, mean little in spring training. The goal is to prepare for the grind of the regular season while staying healthy.

Although the Brewers have been hit by a rash of injuries over the past two weeks, most of those have come to the team's depth. Among the projected regulars, only Lorenzo Cain (sore quad) has yet to see action, though he is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday night.

Mark Mathias' torn labrum is the most significant injury and is expected to sideline him for at least 3-4 months, depending on whether he chooses to undergo surgery. Tim Lopes, who along with Mathias, was vying for a utility spot, is on the injured list with an oblique strain — the same injury that will land reliever Bobby Wahl on the injured list to start the season.

"We've had some injuries," manager Craig Counsell said. "We all focus on Opening Day, but it is only one game. In a 162-game season, we really should be acutely aware of how the one day is not as important as the six-month season. From that perspective, I don’t think we’re in a bad injury space."

As the Brewers prepare for the home stretch of camp, here are three takeaways from the first month:

Biggest surprise: Garrett Mitchell

It's hard to make a better first impression than Mitchell.

Milwaukee's first-round selection (No. 20 overall) in last year's MLB draft, the outfielder is batting .500 (8-for-16) with a double, home run, four RBIs and a 1.306 OPS while striking out just twice in 18 plate appearances.

"I don't know that you can play any better than how Garrett has played in spring training," Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines said.

Save for a handful of games during the fall instructional league, he hadn't played regularly in nearly a year. His senior season at UCLA was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, which also wiped out minor league baseball last year, leaving Mitchell nowhere to play after joining the organization.

He won't be on the roster when the Brewers open the regular season. If he's able to perform at a similar level once minor league seasons begin, his time could come much sooner than anyone expected.

"He's a talented player," Counsell said. "I think that's pretty obvious. This is just the start for him."

Biggest question answered: Third base

After their efforts to land free agent third baseman Justin Turner were unsuccessful, the Brewers took a different approach to fill the only remaining hole on the roster as camp opened.

Former first-round pick Daniel Robertson was expected to get time at third along with Luis Urias, who played third for much of last season. Orlando Arcia was expected to get a look there while the Brewers evaluated Urias at shortstop.

Travis Shaw was a late addition, agreeing to a minor league contract a day before the start of camp, and flashed enough of the form that made him a cornerstone of Milwaukee's lineup in 2017 and '18 to earn a spot on the 40-man roster. Although Counsell said Arcia will still get time at third, both in spring and the regular season, Shaw appears to have the inside track for the lion's share of playing time to start the season.

Biggest question remaining: Cain's health

The center fielder has yet to play this spring. That would be considered a minor issue for a veteran player all but assured a spot on the Opening Day roster but it's a little more concerning since Cain played only five games in 2020 before choosing to opt out of the season.

Counsell and Cain expressed confidence \he'll be ready for Opening Day but with just 11 games — including two exhibitions against the Rangers in Texas — will there be enough time for Cain to get the at-bats, not to mention the rest, he'll need?

Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

