MILWAUKEE — A power show started early and never let up for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
Christian Yelich, Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas homered to lead a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.
Orlando Arcia drove in two runs with a bunt double for the Brewers, who stayed 1½ games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central.
“We got production up and down the lineup,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We used six pitchers to get 27 outs. There was a lot of good contributions.”
Yelich belted a two-run homer to center off Pirates starter Chris Archer in the first to give the Brewers an early lead. Shaw followed two batters later with a solo shot to stake Milwaukee to a 3-0 advantage.
The Pirates threatened in the second. With a runner on and one out, Lorenzo Cain leaped above the wall in center, robbing Jordy Mercer of a home run.
Pittsburgh broke through in the third against Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez on Jordan Ludlow’s run-scoring triple. Ludlow then scored on Francisco Cervelli’s sacrifice fly.
Pablo Reyes’ first career homer, a solo shot in the fifth, tied the score.
The Brewers regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar.
Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-3 in the sixth when Arcia, batting against Pirates reliever Steven Brault, pushed a bunt down the first-base line that carried into the outfield for a double, driving in two runs. Arcia then stole third but was cut down at the plate trying to score on Cain’s grounder to short.
Moustakas’ solo home run into the second deck in right in the seventh gave the Brewers a four-run advantage.
Pittsburgh pulled within 7-4 in the eighth on Josh Harrison’s RBI double.
Corbin Burnes (5-0) picked up the win in relief. Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth to record his 12th save in 17 chances.
Gonzalez, making his second start for the Brewers since being acquired from the Washington Nationals, gave up three hits and three runs in 4⅔ innings.
Rattlers extended
While their Class AAA fate remains to be determined, the Brewers are locked into first-class affiliates at the Class A level after signing another two-year extension of their player development contract with the Midwest League’s Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The deal now runs through 2022.
“It’s been a great affiliation — one of the best minor league relationships I’ve ever been a part of,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.
“From a fan standpoint, it’s great,” Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav said. “From a business standpoint, it means a lot. To see the success down here with the Brewers and to see a lot of the guys that came through Appleton, all the way back to Lorenzo Cain and Jeremy Jeffress — they were some of the first guys to come through. The contributions they are making now is just great.”
The Brewers’ only expiring PDCs are with Class AAA Colorado Springs, which is moving to San Antonio for next season with a still-to-be-determined affiliation, and rookie-level Helena. The Helena franchise is moving to Colorado Springs and is widely expected to remain with the Brewers, though that has not been finalized.