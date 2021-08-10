Three home runs carry Brewers past Cubs in doubleheader opener

“It felt good to be back at Wrigley,” Steele said. “I made a few mistakes and they took advantage. I think I did all right. It's something to build on.”

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Wisdom.

Milwaukee quickly answered with three runs in the fourth. Adames led off with his 21st homer. After Eduardo Escobar doubled, García stroked a 457-foot blast to center to make it 3-1. It was García's 20th homer, tying his career high from 2019.

“I'm thinking small,” he said. “I'm not trying to hit homers. I'm thinking the middle of the field and not trying to do too much.”

Cain added a two-out homer in the sixth off reliever Trevor Megill for a 4-1 lead. It was Cain's fourth homer of the season and first since May 3.

Wisdom led off the sixth with an infield single. Peralta pounced off the mound toward the third-base line to field the ball, but his throw sailed past first and out of play for an error to allow Wisdom to take second. One out later, Schwindel doubled off the glove of third baseman Luis Urías to score Wisdom.

Brad Boxberger then replaced Peralta and got pinch hitter David Bote and Alcántara to fly out to end the inning.

Roster moves