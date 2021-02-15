Third base position unsettled as Brewers prepare to open spring training

“When we’re evaluating an external acquisition, we have to be comfortable that it’s making us better because by definition it’s going to cut off opportunity for those in-house,” Stearns said. “That’s part of the process we’re going through right now.”

It’s been a slow offseason for the industry as players and teams both felt their way through the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. With teams on track to open camps this week, transactional activity is expected to increase and Stearns, who has added players to the roster on the eves of spring training and the regular season during his time with the Brewers, hasn’t ruled out bringing in more options between now and Opening Day.

“For the majority of the free agent class, the offseason didn’t begin until mid-January or late January,” Stearns said. “This is going to take some time for everyone to find a seat. Sometimes, patience can be a virtue in those scenarios. I’m comfortable that once we get to Opening Day we’re going to have a good grasp on what third base will look like and be pleased with where it is.”

Who could those candidates be? Here’s a quick glance at a few internal options, minor league prospects and remaining free agents: