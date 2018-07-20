The Chicago Cubs began the second half of the season 2½ games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division, and extended the lead to 3 games by beating St. Louis 9-6 on Thursday night.
Here are five things to know about the Cubs-Brewers race:
Season series
The Cubs lead the season series 8-3. The two teams have eight games left against each other: Brewers at Cubs Aug. 14-15, Cubs at Brewers Sept. 3-5, Brewers at Cubs Sept. 10-12.
Home versus away
For the remainder of the season, the Cubs (56-38 overall) have 38 home games and 31 road games, the Brewers (55-43) have 33 and 31.
Tough stretches
The Cubs play 12 games in 11 days, from Thursday through July 30, and then 23 games in 23 days, from Aug. 21-Sept. 12. The Brewers play 17 consecutive games, from Friday to Aug. 5.
Reinforcements coming?
Cubs: Reliever Carl Edwards (paternity) and outfielder Albert Almora Jr. (family medical emergency) are expected to return Friday, Anthony Bass (illness) in late July, reliever Justin Hancock (right shoulder) in August and left-hander Drew Smyly (elbow) in late August. The return of pitcher Yu Darvish (right elbow) remains unknown.
Brewers: Outfielder Ryan Braun (back), catcher Manny Pina (left biceps), first baseman/outfielder Eric Thames (right hamstring) all are expected to return Friday and reliever Matt Albers (right shoulder) should be back next week. The returns of second baseman Jonathan Villar (right thumb) and pitcher Junior Guerra (right forearm) are to be announced. Pitcher Zach Davis (right shoulder) might return by mid-August and pitcher Jimmy Nelson (right shoulder) will be back no earlier than early September.
X Factors:
The Cubs will play only three of their final 20 games outside of Chicago. (Those three will be in Arizona.) Left-hander Jose Quintana is 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA in three starts versus the Brewers in 2018.
For the Brewers, 15 of their final 26 games are at home, including the last three versus the Tigers. All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar is only 4-for-19 (.211) with no home runs versus the Cubs in 2018.