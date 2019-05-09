MILWAUKEE — A sizable contingent of Milwaukee Brewers players and coaches were on hand Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum to watch the Milwaukee Bucks advance to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals with a blowout victory over the Boston Celtics.
Manager Craig Counsell, reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Jeremy Jeffress took in the game after wrapping up a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals earlier in the day at Miller Park.
Like the Bucks, the Brewers are on a roll.
The Brewers take a six-game winning streak to Chicago to open a three-game weekend series against the Cubs today. The series is the start of a 10-game trip for Milwaukee, which has won 10 of its past 13 to improve to 23-16. After facing the Cubs, the Brewers go to Philadelphia for four games and Atlanta for three.
“We played a good stretch of baseball,” Counsell said. “We played two really good series (sweeps vs. the Mets and the Nationals). The story of the homestand is how our pitching really has come together.
“The starters are doing a nice job, and the bullpen guys are getting some order down there.”
Collectively, Milwaukee ranks 11th in the NL with a 4.58 ERA. The starters have combined for a 4.92 ERA, the third-worst in the league while the bullpen’s 4.18 ERA is good for eighth.
Short starts and blow-up innings were often the norm for the Brewers in April and that put pressure on a relief corps that was without Corey Knebel, lost for the season after Tommy John surgery, and Jeffress, who got off to a late start due to shoulder weakness in spring training.
“I think we had gotten into an extreme that was going to change course,” Counsell said. “(Having) Corbin (Burnes) down (in the bullpen) and (Jeffress) throwing the ball well has changed a lot.
“From the starting perspective, the guys have flat-out thrown the ball better. The starters have kind of performed as we expected them.’’
One constant in the bullpen has been Josh Hader. The left-hander has a 2.95 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 18⅓ innings. He also has 10 saves.
In the past 13 games, Brewers pitchers have combined for a 3.31 ERA (46 earned runs in 125 innings), the fourth-lowest mark in the NL during that stretch and the seventh-lowest in baseball.
The starting rotation has gone 6-1 with a 3.05 ERA — also fourth-lowest in the NL — while the relievers’ 3.52 ERA over the past 13 games is the second-best in the league.
“Our bullpen has some guys in there, shuffling in and out, but our starters have been doing a phenomenal job,” Brewers second baseman Mike Moustakas said.
Milwaukee’s staff was put to the test recently, first having to cover nine innings when Chase Anderson was scratched moments before his start against Colorado on May 1, and again on Saturday when the Brewers and Mets played 18 innings.
Zach Davies provided a boost Sunday with a 7⅔ innings against the Mets, and Jhoulys Chacin followed with five effective innings Monday vs. the Nationals. Adrian Houser and Freddy Peralta combined for seven innings of shutout ball on Tuesday, and Brandon Woodruff allowed just one run for a third straight start on Wednesday.
Woodruff credited the 18-inning game as a turning point.
“I think that lifted us up a little bit,” he said.
It’s still a work in progress, as is the Brewers’ offense. Yelich picked up where he left off after missing five games with a sore back, while Moustakas has established himself as a consistent threat to drive in runs. Jesus Aguilar and Braun have started to snap out of their early-season funks. But third baseman Travis Shaw has yet to get going this season; his average has dropped to .172 after going 2-for-22 with six strikeouts during Milwaukee’s winning streak.
With the Cubs set to start three left-handers against the Brewers this weekend, Shaw is likely to get a bit of a rest.
Jose Quintana (4-1, 3.40 ERA) is scheduled to start today vs. the Brewers’ Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 2.61), with Cole Hamels (3-0, 3.38) vs. Davies (4-0, 1.56) on Saturday, and Jon Lester (2-1, 1.41) vs. Chacin (3-3, 5.03) on Sunday night.