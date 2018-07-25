MILWAUKEE — Washington slugger Bryce Harper paid a nice compliment to Milwaukee rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta, but it was the Nationals’ struggling veteran pitcher who came out on top.
Tanner Roark put an end to a career-worst seven-start winless streak, Harper tied for the National League lead with his 25th home run, and the Nationals defeated the Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday at Miller Park.
Roark (4-12), the NL leader in losses, allowed three hits, struck out a season-high 11 and walked one in eight scoreless innings, helping the Nationals avoid being swept in the three-game series.
“We came out early, scored some runs. So, that was a big confidence booster,” Roark said. “I just felt confident, trusting myself and trusting my stuff to let it work.”
Roark had been 0-6 in seven starts since defeating Tampa Bay on June 6.
“He located pretty well today,” Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw said of Roark. “He was pretty good down in the zone.”
Harper, who missed Tuesday’s game because of a stomach ailment, hit a three-run homer in the fifth against Peralta (4-2) for a 6-0 margin, matching Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter for the NL home run lead.
“I think he’s one of the better guys in baseball right now,” Harper said of Peralta.
Milwaukee’s Hernan Perez hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Sammy Solis and Brad Miller reached on an infield hit with two outs before Kelvin Herrera retired Manny Pina on a soft liner to third to end the game.
Peralta, recalled from Class A Wisconsin before the game, gave up seven runs, four hits and four walks in six innings.
“I think Freddy’s struggles have been not finding the strike zone,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “We’ve talked about that before — when he’s throwing strikes, he’s pretty good.”
A pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the first for Daniel Murphy, who blooped a two-run single. Peralta followed with a run-scoring wild pitch.
A pair of walks preceded the homer by Harper which was his major league-leading ninth home run on the first pitch this season.
Juan Soto homered in the sixth.
“Here, you just have to make the adjustments quicker than you would” in the minors, Peralta said. “But it’s the same game. You have to make adjustments. You just have to make them quicker up here.”
Shaw said the series victory was important for Milwaukee, which had lost eight of its previous nine games before Washington came to town.
“We won the series against the Nationals. We’ll take that,” he said. “Going forward, we just have to continue to get more consistent. We have to try to get going again.”
Davies has setback
With the non-waiver trade deadline six days away and the Brewers already eyeing pitching, there was a new development on Wednesday: Zach Davies has had another setback.
Davies, a steady starter for the Brewers over the past two seasons, has been limited to eight starts and a 5.23 ERA in 2018 because of right shoulder and lower back ailments. He was scheduled to begin another minor league rehabilitation assignment today with Class A Wisconsin, but developed renewed stiffness in his back and will undergo an MRI instead, Counsell said.
The setback came days after the Brewers lost another starting pitcher, Brent Suter, to a season-ending elbow injury.
“(Davies) tried to work through it and it’s still there, so we’re going to have to pursue some more tests,” Counsell said.
Around the horn
Milwaukee optioned outfielder Brett Phillips to Class AAA to create a spot for Peralta. ... Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games. ... Washington’s Anthony Rendon went 0-for-4, stopping his career-high 12-game hitting streak. ... Nationals shortstop Tre Turner was back in the lineup a day after manager Dave Martinez benched him for failing to run hard to first base in Monday’s game.
Up next
Left-hander Wade Miley (1-1, 1.56 ERA) is scheduled to start at San Francisco tonight in the opener of an eight-game trip that also includes a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (5-1, 2.72) is slated to start for the Giants.