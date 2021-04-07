Tailgating ban lifted at Brewers games

"Hopefully things change. Hopefully it gets better. Good or bad the rest of the season, I'll definitely vouch for those two guys. One hundred percent."

Cain also doesn't accept the premise that Haines and Cruz are responsible for the Brewers' current woes, or last season's abysmal offensive performance.

"They're there to give us the best info possible, help us to improve as a hitter," Cain said. "But at the end of the day, we've got to go up there and get it done in the box."

Been there, done that

One of the appeals in signing Brad Boxberger was the experience the veteran right-hander brought to a young bullpen.

Counsell leaned on that experience Wednesday when he called on Boxberger to shut the door on the Cubs, who'd loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th against J.P. Feyereisen.

Boxberger, a former closer for the Rays and Diamondbacks, delivered by getting Ian Happ to fly out to left, sealing Milwaukee's second straight victory and his first save since March 28, 2019.

"He's got a low heartbeat," Counsell said. "You see it, you recognize it and it comes from his experience."

Around the Horn