Stumbling stunner! Rays shock Dodgers in 9th, tie World Series 2-2

Arozarena said he was trying to retreat to third after tumbling over.

"We had already tied the game. I was trying to get into a rundown,” Arozarena said through a translator. “Then obviously once the ball got past him, I turned around and scored.”

Jansen came on in the ninth for the Dodgers and struck out Yoshi Tsutsugo before a broken-bat single by Kiermaier, the longest-tenured Rays player. Arozarena, the rookie who earlier hit his postseason record ninth homer, drew a two-out, full-count walk to set up the improbable final play.

“You got to stay positive,” Jansen said. “I didn’t give up one hard hit. What can I do? Throw the pitches where I wanted to. Credit to the hitters.”

A 26-year-old from Seminole, Florida, Phillips was drafted by Houston and played for Milwaukee and Kansas City before being acquired by the Rays, his hometown team, in August for a minor leaguer. Touted for his outfield defense and speed, he hasn’t hit much in the majors, ending the regular season with a career .202 average in 153 games.

He had been 0 for 2 in the postseason and hadn’t batted since Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Oct. 7. His last hit had been a month ago, on Sept. 25.