Struggling Ben Gamel returns to Brewers' lineup

Consistency key

With Corbin Burnes returning to a starting role Tuesday night, Counsell lost one of his most valuable bullpen weapons.

Burnes and fellow right-hander Freddy Peralta have filled something of a hybrid role this season, making the occasional start while also providing starter-length coverage out of the bullpen — often with successful results.

Both pitchers were stretched out in spring training then again in summer camp, and have been kept on traditional five-day schedules, even though Counsell wasn't entirely sure how he planned to use them.

Having length at the start of the season, as pitchers were easing back into their groove following a three-week training camp, as well as options along the way were two factors that played into Counsell's thinking.

"Even in 60 games, you know you’re not going to make it through with just five starters," Counsell said. "So I feel like we are in a place where we got another starter and we are not limited as far as what he can do."