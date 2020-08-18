Struggling Ben Gamel returns to Brewers' lineup

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel returned to the Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup Tuesday night when they opened a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Gamel appeared off the bench during Milwaukee's come-from-behind victories Saturday and Sunday in Chicago as manager Craig Counsell looked to give the outfielder a mental break in hopes of snapping him out of a 2-for-33 slump.
Reaping the benefits of a new swing, Gamel opened eyes with an impressive performance during the intrasquad scrimmages during summer camp and was one of the team's few offensive bright spots early in the season, compiling a 1.083 OPS with a home run, two RBIs and a .300/.333/.750 slash line through the first six games.
Since then, though, has struck out 16 times in 35 plate appearances.
"He's struggled, but that's part of the game." Counsell said. "We gave him a couple of days off and we'll try to get him going."
Gamel began the season as Milwaukee's fourth outfielder but moved into a starting role when center fielder Lorenzo Cain opted out of the remainder of the season on Aug. 1. Avisail Garcia moved over to fill Cain's spot in center with Gamel taking over in right, where Ryan Braun was expected to see time as well throughout the season.
"We know we are going to have to give our outfielders a rest at times," Counsell said. "Ryan is not going to go out there every day and we’re going to have to get Avi off his feet once in a while here in center field, so Ben’s production is important.”
Consistency key
With Corbin Burnes returning to a starting role Tuesday night, Counsell lost one of his most valuable bullpen weapons.
Burnes and fellow right-hander Freddy Peralta have filled something of a hybrid role this season, making the occasional start while also providing starter-length coverage out of the bullpen — often with successful results.
Both pitchers were stretched out in spring training then again in summer camp, and have been kept on traditional five-day schedules, even though Counsell wasn't entirely sure how he planned to use them.
Having length at the start of the season, as pitchers were easing back into their groove following a three-week training camp, as well as options along the way were two factors that played into Counsell's thinking.
"Even in 60 games, you know you’re not going to make it through with just five starters," Counsell said. "So I feel like we are in a place where we got another starter and we are not limited as far as what he can do."
"We’re kind of going back a little more traditional now, losing Corbin out of that because he was basically splitting a game with another guy, giving the bullpen another day off. We’re losing that now with him in the rotation, but it was expected that we were going to lose that at some point."
Road Warriors
The Brewers returned home following their victory in Chicago on Sunday and enjoyed an evening at home before traveling to Minnesota on Monday night.
The day off and chance to sleep in their own beds offered a much-needed break in the midst of the Brewers' longest road trip of the season, which continues with three games in Minnesota and three this weekend in Pittsburgh, but also help the team minimize the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
"I think in the new world here," Counsell said. "The least amount of time we can spend in hotels is kind of what we are trying to achieve. So, it makes it a six-day trip, a little bit. That’s a good thing. But we’re ready for it, and I think the off day was a big thing.”
On deck
Left-hander Brett Anderson will try for his first victory of the season Wednesday. He allowed two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out five over 4⅓ innings his last time out against the Cubs. Anderson is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against the Twins.
