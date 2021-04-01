Stirring comeback lifts Brewers past Twins in season opener

MILWAUKEE — Better late than never.

That was the case Thursday both for the Milwaukee Brewers and Orlando Arcia, whose 10th-inning chopper was hit just hard enough for Lorenzo Cain to come home with the winning run as the Brewers opened their season with a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.

Arcia began the day on the bench as Luis Urias got the start at shortstop and Travis Shaw started at third base.

Manager Craig Counsell's decision-making paid off as Urias made a leaping grab for the first out of the day, Shaw drove in three runs — including two in the ninth to force extra innings — and Arcia sent the Brewers' first home crowd since September 2019 out the door happy.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff went four innings in his second consecutive Opening Day start. He allowed three runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out five.

Woodruff worked around a pair of runners in the first and a two-out single by Andrelton Simmons in the second. A one-out walk to Jake Cave turned into a 1-0 deficit when Miguel Sano singled and Woodruff bounced a changeup in the dirt that got past catcher Omar Narvaez for a wild pitch.