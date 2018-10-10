Tickets to the Milwaukee Brewers playoff series sold out in minutes Tuesday, leaving some fans frustrated and others facing steep prices on the resale market.
Even though he’s a Minnesota Twins fan, Nathan Timm was planning to drive down from Minneapolis to catch game one or two.
Timm said he was in the online “waiting room” at 9:45, watching the timer. He got in right at 10 a.m., but when he tried to buy a single ticket he got a message saying tickets weren’t available in that quantity.
“It said right on the screen they were holding tickets for today,” Timm said.
Some fans took to Twitter to complain that they logged on to the Brewers website at 10 a.m. in hopes of scoring seats only to be met with error messages.
Dear @MLB and @Brewers,— Andrew B. (@AndrewB812) October 8, 2018
Hey, if you're going to sell all the tickets to brokers, just say so. That way, we can all stop the stupid charade of pretending to buy tickets online
@Brewers had alarms set and waited for tickets to become available only for everything to be sold out instantly and the secondary market is now flooded with inflated tickets. Something has got to be done to prevent scalpers from gouging real fans... pic.twitter.com/iNuWIPGx0C— Anthony Hoernke (@atown21) October 8, 2018
Others had similar experiences during Monday’s pre-sale for Wisconsin residents.
Appleton resident Jay Sauberan was hoping to surprise his wife with tickets to Saturday’s game but after clicking on pictures of stop signs, crosswalks and fire hydrants to prove he was human he wasn’t able to actually buy any tickets Monday or Tuesday.
“Every time I got an error,” Sauberan said. “It’s very frustrating.”
Trying to get tickets is ridiculous @Brewers pic.twitter.com/fMVuikcRCW— Jon Dannecker (@jondannecker) October 8, 2018
Jared Batchelor, of Milwaukee, attended the first two games of the division series and was hoping to get championship series tickets for himself and three friends, but after four minutes in the online waiting room Monday morning, he got skunked.
“I had all these plans in place and it just crumbled,” he said.
He tried again Tuesday but the only thing available was a single obstructed-view seat.
“I understand demand was going to be a little higher,” he said. “It felt like instantly on Stubhub there were thousands and thousands of tickets. It felt like we got duped.”
The Brewers didn’t respond to questions Tuesday about website problems or how many tickets were available.
People willing to put down at least $305 toward season tickets for next year have “a very limited opportunity” to get playoff tickets, but spokesman Zach Weber said he expected those tickets would be gone by mid-week.
There are still tickets available through resale sites — for a premium.
Friday night tickets on SeatGeek.com were going for $150 to $2,270
At Stubhub.com, standing room tickets to Friday’s game were starting at $161 with fees. For just a little more you can get an actual seat, but expect to be craning your neck, because the view is obstructed.
For those seeking a more intimate game experience, fifth-row seats behind home plate were available for $55,555.55, plus an $11,111.11 service fee.
Top deck seats for Monday’s game 3 in Dodger Stadium were still available for less than $100 Tuesday.
Kristin Chambers, vice president of Capitol Travel, said round-trip airfare and a night in a hotel would be less than $900, although that doesn’t include ground transportation to and from the stadium.
“It’s not ridiculous,” she said.
Sauberan and Batchelor said they will have to settle for watching the games on television. Timm is hoping he’ll get another shot at getting into Miller Park.
“If they get to the World Series, I’m going to try again,” he said.