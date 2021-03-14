Spring in their step: Offense flourishing for Brewers

The results in spring training don't matter, but that doesn't mean what the Milwaukee Brewers' offense has done isn't encouraging.

As they took the field Sunday in Peoria, Arizona, to start the second half of their 28-game Cactus League schedule, the Brewers led National League teams in home runs (20), slugging percentage (.527) and OPS (.887); ranked second among NL squads with a .273 team batting average; and ranked 11th with 105 strikeouts through 14 games.

"Not every player is going to be locked in from Day 1 of games — that’s why we play 28 games here," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "But when you’re scoring runs, it means guys are putting good swings on balls and that always puts everybody in a good place."

Outfielder Avisail Garcia and catcher Omar Narvaez have been two of the best, encouraging developments after both struggled mightily last season.

Garcia went 9-for-20 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first eight games while Narvaez, who hit just .176 last season, brought a .385 average (5-for-13), one home run and two RBIs into Sunday's game.

Their production has been especially satisfying for hitting coach Andy Haines, who spent considerable time with both players over the winter.