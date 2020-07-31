Source: Brewers home opener postponed after Cardinals report positive COVID-19 tests

After starting the shortened 2020 season on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers were set to host the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener Friday afternoon at Miller Park before positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals organization forced the game to be postponed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the postponement in Milwaukee had not been announced.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network broke the news Friday morning, reporting that multiple positive coronavirus tests within St. Louis' traveling party led to the decision to postpone the game.
Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020
Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020
Beat reporter Derrick Goold, of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reported that the Cardinals were isolating in their hotel and would not travel to the ballpark on Friday.
#Cardinals are remaining in their hotel room, have no plans going to ballpark today. They have been instructed into self-isolation, per source. Confirms @JonHeyman report #Brewers game vs #stlcards ppd got today. News soon @stltoday— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2020
Left hander Brett Anderson was slated to make his first start of the year for the Brewers, while righty Jack Flaherty was set to take the mound for the Cardinals.
Anderson reacted to the news Friday morning on Twitter, writing that it was "good to know" about the decision to delay the opener.
Good to know https://t.co/xhvavU0tBD— Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) July 31, 2020
The Cardinals traveled to Milwaukee after dropping a two-game series to the Twins earlier in the week.
Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia's coaching staff.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!