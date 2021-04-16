Sore back keeps Christian Yelich out of fourth straight game

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich's return to the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup will have to wait at least another day.
The outfielder was held out again Friday when the Brewers opened a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. He's missed four games because of soreness in his lower back.
"He came in yesterday and started some baseball activities," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He did a little and he's doing a little more today. So we're making progress. We're hitting, running, throwing. So we're making progress, and that's kind of where we're at right now."
Yelich hasn't played since last Sunday when he lasted only two innings before he had to leave the game. Counsell said that Yelich's status would be evaluated day-to-day and he seemed optimistic that by sitting out the just-completed Chicago Cubs series, followed by Thursday's off day, Yelich would be ready to go this weekend.
Instead, the team will continue to take a cautious approach and let Yelich make as close to a full recovery as possible.
Back problems aren't a new development for Yelich. He missed time with similar issues in 2018 and 2019 but managed to avoid stints on the injured list both times.
Counsell expects things to play out the same way this time.
"We've always been short of an injured list but it's always cost him at least three days," Counsell said. "So we're in that range right now and we're starting to get better right now. So this is similar in that vein. It's never gotten to the point of an injured list thus far with the Brewers. Trying to keep it that way but it has cost us a little bit of time. Just trying to be cautious with it and get it back to the right spot."
Bradley getting comfortable
Yelich's injury has helped Jackie Bradley Jr. get consistent playing time and snap out of his batting funk.
Bradley came into Friday's game hitting .154 (6-for-39) but had picked up a hit in each of his last five games — the longest streak by a Brewers player this season.
Though traditionally a slow starter by his own admission, Bradley has been playing catch-up since signing with the Brewers once spring training had gotten underway. He also missed time during the exhibition season because of inflammation in his wrist.
"I obviously haven't gotten off to the start I would have liked but that's OK," Bradley said. "We have a long ways to go. I'm going to continue to work and I'm going to get better. Being able to play every day obviously is very helpful because you're able to get your reps in and consistently work on your game but there's no excuse."
Ready for the rematch
Bradley, who knows all about rivalries after spending eight seasons leading the Boston Red Sox in their annual grudge matches against the New Yor kYankees, got his first taste of the Brewers-Cubs rivalry over the last week as the teams faced off six times.
"It's fiery," Bradley said, after a sly giggle. "But that's what makes the games fun. Two teams who are competing and kind of leaving it all out there. Whatever happens, happens. They're trying to beat us, we're trying to beat them. Hopefully we just continue winning."
Tensions flared during the first two series between the rivals after Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras was hit by pitches multiple times, leading Chicago reliever Ryan Tepera to throw a pitch behind Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
Tepera, who was suspended three games for throwing at Woodruff, all but admitted to doing so intentionally during an interview Thursday when he said "chose to do it and send a message."
Bradley, fully aware that the teams are scheduled to play three games at Wrigley Field next weekend, was cautious and measured in his response.
"He didn't stand in the box but (Woodruff) did," Bradley said. "So ... say what you mean and mean what you say. If he admitted it, that's on him but I'm sure ... things will have its resolve."
Counsell, however, wasn't quite as diplomatic about the situation nor did he seem satisfied by MLB's punishments. Along with Tepera's suspension, manager David Ross was suspended for a game as was Chicago strategy and planning coach Mike Borzello.
"They're doing what they've always done right now," Counsell said. "Nothing's changed in their policy. This is nothing new. I actually don't think what they're doing now is any deterrent at all."
Around the horn
Since the Brewers were off Thursday, the team celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday with all players wearing Robinson's No. 42, which was retired across baseball in 1997. ... To honor Robinson's legacy, Bradley and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain donated their day's pay to the MLB Players' Alliance, which supports efforts make baseball more accessible and create more opportunities and resources for black communities. ... Prior to Friday's 6-1 loss, the Brewers were 11-2 against the Pirates in Milwaukee since the start of the 2019 season. ... Bradley needs one home run to reach 100 for his career.
From the infirmary
Second baseman Kolten Wong worked out on the field during Thursday and Friday as he continues his recovery from an oblique strain.
Counsell said he'll continue those workouts through the weekend and could return from the 10-day injured list next week during the Brewers' trip to San Diego and Chicago.
On deck
Left-hander Brett Anderson (1-1, 4.50 ERA) makes his first home start of the season Saturday when the Brewers continue their series against the Pirates. He's 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in six career starts against the Pirates. Pittsburgh starter Trevor Cahill (0-1, 8.00) is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 career appearances (two starts) against the Brewers.