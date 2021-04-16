Sore back keeps Christian Yelich out of fourth straight game

"We've always been short of an injured list but it's always cost him at least three days," Counsell said. "So we're in that range right now and we're starting to get better right now. So this is similar in that vein. It's never gotten to the point of an injured list thus far with the Brewers. Trying to keep it that way but it has cost us a little bit of time. Just trying to be cautious with it and get it back to the right spot."

Bradley getting comfortable

Yelich's injury has helped Jackie Bradley Jr. get consistent playing time and snap out of his batting funk.

Bradley came into Friday's game hitting .154 (6-for-39) but had picked up a hit in each of his last five games — the longest streak by a Brewers player this season.

Though traditionally a slow starter by his own admission, Bradley has been playing catch-up since signing with the Brewers once spring training had gotten underway. He also missed time during the exhibition season because of inflammation in his wrist.