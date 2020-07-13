Some players will wear masks during games this baseball season

The Reds have experimented with different types of crowd simulations during their intrasquad scrimmages at Great American Ball Park. They're waiting for guidance from MLB.

“I know a lot of teams and sports have used artificial noise and it's been a success, but if it feels too forced or fake it might get on your nerves and feel more of a negative than a positive,” manager David Bell said.

DUVALL IS WILLING

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis and pitcher Félix Hernández have said they will sit out this season. Outfielder Adam Duvall, who has Type 1 diabetes, has elected to play after talking to doctors.

“I felt that I was in a good position as long as I did what I needed to do as far as staying safe, trying to keep my distance, washing my hands, everything they’ve talked about,” he said. “I was anxious to play. As far as right now, I don’t feel like I’m in any type of danger.”

SORRY

Toronto infielder Travis Shaw apologized for recent tweets that criticized the Blue Jays’ plan to have players stick to the Rogers Centre and connecting hotel if games are played in Canada.

On Friday, he tweeted: “All summer isn’t gonna happen. Not an option.”