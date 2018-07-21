MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers returned from the break to an emotional apology from reliever Josh Hader for years-old racist and homophobic tweets that surfaced during the All-Star Game.
Their night ended with a seventh straight defeat.
Manny Machado singled twice and walked twice in his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who used a tiebreaking RBI single by Chris Taylor to beat the sliding Brewers 6-4 on Friday night at Miller Park.
"It was awesome," Machado said. "It was amazing to go out there and put on the uniform, come out with a W today on the first day. Just happy to be here with these guys. It's a great group here, great team."
Machado was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Baltimore on Wednesday. The Brewers also were in the mix for the All-Star shortstop, but the Dodgers reeled him in with a package of five prospects.
NL West-leading Los Angeles was held in check by Wade Miley before going ahead to stay in the seventh. Moments after Yasmani Grandal was cut down at the plate on a nice pickup by catcher Manny Pina, Taylor singled in Chase Utley to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Machado’s second hit then set up Max Muncy’s run-scoring double off Taylor Williams (0-3).
“The big at-bat was to Utley where he gets ahead of him and he’s got some two-strike pitches and he tried to elevate a ball and he just didn’t get it there,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Williams. “That’s the at-bat you’ve got to finish.”
Enrique Hernandez added a three-run homer in the ninth as Los Angeles celebrated the trade for Machado with its fifth win in six games. Rich Hill (3-4) struck out nine in six innings, and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 28th save.
"I love pitching here," Hill said. "The mound is great. It's just a great backdrop."
Miley tossed six effective innings in his 200th career start and Jesus Aguilar hit his NL-best 25th homer in the eighth, but the Brewers continued their slide.
“He did a heck of a job. Pitched really well. It was an outstanding outing,” Counsell said of Miley.
Christian Yelich hit a two-run triple in the ninth, but Jansen struck out Aguilar swinging for the final out.
Milwaukee also hurt itself on the bases. Keon Broxton was caught off second on Miley’s base hit in the fifth, and Miley was thrown out at home when he tried to score from first on Yelich’s tying RBI double.
“We’ve got to score more runs. The bottom line is we’re not scoring enough runs,” Counsell said.
Hader contrite
Hader’s teammates stood behind him during the pre-game news conference
“It’s amazing. It tells me that they have my back and that we are a true family,” Hader said about the show of solidarity.
Hader said the tweets — which included a slur used to disparage African-Americans — “were never my beliefs. I was young. I was saying stuff out of just ignorance and that’s just not what I meant.”
He is going to participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives in addition to sensitivity training, according to Major League Baseball. The hard-throwing lefty did not get into Friday’s game.
Outfielder Brett Phillips said the reliever offered a sincere apology. Counsell described Hader as emotional and remorseful.
“I just want them to know that I’m sorry for what I did back in the day and the mistakes that I made,” Hader said, “and that they are a family to me and that they (the tweets) aren’t me and what I meant.”
The 24-year-old also apologized and took responsibility for the tweets after the All-Star Game, saying they did not reflect his values or the person he is now.
The tweets included uses of a slur used to disparage African-Americans and one that simply said “KKK.”
Several of Hader’s tweets from 2011 and 2012 were unearthed Tuesday while he was pitching in the All-Star Game. He learned of the situation when he left the game.
“Not once — not once — has he said any of those (things) behind closed doors to myself or to anyone who’s close with him. Looking at those tweets, he’s come a long way,” said Phillips, who has been Hader’s roommate for the past four years.
A day filled with acts of contrition by Hader also included a meeting with Billy Bean, MLB’s vice president for social responsibility and inclusion. He described Hader as “punishing himself more than probably anyone else could.”
“I was really convinced after a couple hours together today — much longer than we expected — that his experience as an athlete and a professional in an integrated, diverse environment has created the person that he is today,” Bean said.
Trainer's room
Manny Pina was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. He had been sidelined by a left biceps strain. ... Ryan Braun (back strain) is expected to come off the DL on Saturday.
Up next
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (3-4, 2.74 ERA) and Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (6-7, 3.78 ERA) get the ball on Saturday. Kershaw is 5-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 career starts against Milwaukee. Anderson is winless in three July starts with a 1.65 ERA.