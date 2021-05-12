Shaw, Garcia spark 8th-inning rally to send Brewers past Cardinals

With their hitters in a collective slump, the Brewers found creative ways to produce runs.

After Cardinals starter John Gant hit Lorenzo Cain with a pitch and walked Vogelbach to open the sixth in a scoreless game, Shaw greeted reliever Genesis Cabrera with a deep fly to center.

Center fielder Harrison Bader fell down on the warning track, but somehow managed to make the catch while on his side in the dirt. But as he tried to get the ball out of his glove, the ball instead rolled past him and headed toward the wall, forcing him to go back to retrieve it.

Cain took off from second and came all the way home as his headfirst slide easily beat the throw to the plate. The play was scored a flyout with Cain coming home on Bader’s error.

Trainer's room

Cardinals: Shortstop Paul DeJong left in the fifth inning with left side tightness. ... Manager Mike Shildt said left-hander Andrew Miller (right foot/toe blister) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and felt fine. … Right-hander Miles Mikolas (shoulder) struck out five and gave up three runs, five hits and no walks Tuesday in a four-inning rehabilitation appearance for the Cardinals’ Class AAA Memphis affiliate. It was his second rehab start.