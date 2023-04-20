SEATTLE — Eric Lauer allowed just four hits over 7⅔ innings, and Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single and scored in the seventh as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory Wednesday over the Seattle Mariners.
Julio Rodríguez clubbed a two-run homer against Lauer (3-1) in the third, but that was all the offense Seattle could muster against the Brewers’ lefty, who didn’t give up another hit until the eighth inning.
“We got a really great pitching performance from Eric Lauer,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There’s days when you come to the park where you really need your starter, and length from him is really important. (Lauer) delivered a gem, I thought. He made a lot of pitches today. To get that deep in the game was sorely needed, for sure.”
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales had a strong outing, with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed over six innings in his first start since April 8.
People are also reading…
Gonzales was pulled after allowing back-to-back singles to William Contreras and Jesse Winker to open the seventh. Right-hander Matt Brash (1-2) came on in relief and allowed back-to-back singles to Brian Anderson and Luke Voit to give Milwaukee its first run.
Turang gave Milwaukee the lead with a two-run single, and scored on a pinch-hit two-run single from Rowdy Tellez to put the Brewers ahead 5-2.
“(Gonzales) pitched well, but it wasn’t the end of the game,” Turang said. “We went out there and competed. You can’t take at-bats into at-bats, and I thought we did a phenomenal job coming back off of us obviously struggling a little bit. We came back and competed, and we won.”
Former Waukesha West athlete Jarred Kelenic drove in a run for Seattle in the ninth on a bases-loaded single, but Matt Bush got the final two outs for his first save of the season.
Lauer was credited with the win, and Brash was tagged with the loss.
“Really disappointing series,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I thought coming into the series, we were starting to turn the corner and play better baseball. But getting consistent offense, pressure on the starting pitcher, that was the key to the game today.”
The win marks the Brewers’ first sweep in Seattle since September 1989, when Milwaukee played in the American League.
“Obviously things are fun when you’re winning, but I think we have such a close-knit group in this clubhouse that I think that we’re going to have fun no matter what,” Lauer said. “I think we’re good enough to win a lot, so we’re going to hopefully keep doing that.”
Notes
Jose Caballero’s third-inning double was the first hit of his major league career. … Brewers rookie outfielder Blake Perkins made his major league debut as a pinch runner in the seventh inning.
Trainer’s room
Brewers: Placed outfielder Garrett Mitchell on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder subluxation, and recalled Perkins from Class AAA Nashville.
Mariners: Right-hander Andrés Muñoz (shoulder) felt healthy after throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday, and will head on a rehab assignment soon. Manager Scott Servais expects Muñoz to complete two to three rehab outings before rejoining the team.
Up next
Right-hander Freddy Peralta will pitch Friday for the Brewers against Boston. Peralta is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts.
5 greatest Milwaukee Brewers sluggers of all time
5 greatest Milwaukee Brewers sluggers of all time
The home run is one of the most exciting plays in all of sports and the Milwaukee Brewers have had some of the most memorable sluggers in MLB history.
Spring training is underway and Opening Day is around the corner for the Brewers, who blasted 219 home runs (third most in MLB) and finished last season as the runner-up to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central with an 86-76 record.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez led the Brewers with 35 home runs, followed by shortstop Willy Adames (31) and since-traded right fielder Hunter Renfroe (29). However, despite the impressive stats, the Brewers missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.
The Brewers agreed to terms with Tellez and Adames, while Renfroe is now with the Los Angeles Angels.
Leading up to Thursday's season opener at historic Wrigley Field against the divisional rival Chicago Cubs, here’s a look at the five greatest sluggers in Brewers history.
5. CF Gorman Thomas (1973-83, 1986)
Stormin’ Gorman was the original heavy hitter and a fan favorite for the Brewers during the franchise’s early years.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Thomas rose through the minor leagues with MLB stints before being called up for good by the Brewers in 1978. During his first full season in the majors, Thomas hit 32 home runs along with 86 RBIs.
Thomas followed that up in 1979 with the finest season of his pro career. He led the AL with 45 home runs while also amassing 123 RBIs and an OPS of .895. Thomas finished seventh in AL MVP voting.
In 1980, Thomas played in all 162 games and collected 38 home runs with 105 RBIs. During the 1981 season, Thomas tallied 21 home runs and made his lone All-Star appearance.
During the breakthrough 1982 AL pennant, Thomas tied Reggie Jackson for a league-best 39 home runs while also coming through with 112 RBIs.
After spending 1983-85 with the then-Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners, Thomas returned to Milwaukee in 1986 to play the final 44 games of his career.
Thomas is a member of the team’s Wall of Honor and the American Family Field Walk of Fame. For his 11 seasons with the Brewers, Thomas hit 208 home runs with 605 RBIs.
4. LF Geoff Jenkins (1998-07)
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Jenkins spent the first decade of his 11-year career with the Brewers.
As a rookie in 1998, Jenkins hit a home run off San Francisco's pitcher Orel Hershiser in his third career plate appearance. During the 2000 season, Jenkins hit .303 with 34 home runs, his career high.
After suffering a gruesome dislocated ankle in 2002, Jenkins bounced back the next season with his lone All-Star selection. During that 2003 campaign, Jenkins batted .296 with 28 home runs and 95 RBIs.
For his career with the Brewers, Jenkins totaled 212 home runs, 704 RBIs with an .843 OPS. Jenkins is a member of the team’s Wall of Honor and the American Family Field Walk of Fame.
3. 1B Prince Fielder (2005-11)
When it comes to going yard, Fielder was a king for the Brewers during his seven seasons with the franchise.
The 5-foot-11, 275-pound Fielder, son of famed former pro Cecil Fielder, was a wrecking ball of fury at the plate and quickly established his own identity.
In 2006, Fielder was tops for all rookies and broke a Brewers rookie record with 28 home runs.
The following season, the 23-year-old Fielder erupted for 50 home runs to set a single-season franchise record that was previously held by Richie Sexton (twice) and Gorman Thomas (45).
Fielder became the youngest player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs in a season. He also finished second in the NL in slugging percentage (.618) behind his teammate Braun and tied for third in RBIs (119) to earn his first Silver Slugger.
Fielder regressed to 34 home runs in 2008, yet still helped the Brewers reach the postseason via a Wild Card berth for the first trip to the playoffs since the 1982 World Series.
In 2009, Fielder was an ironman and played in all 162 games. He hit 46 home runs (second in MLB) and drove in a career-best 141 runs (tied for first in MLB) as he earned an All-Star appearance. Fielder also wowed the crowd in St. Louis at the Home Run Derby with 23 home runs, including a massive 503-foot moonshot, to secure the crown.
Fielder’s dominance was on full display in 2011, his last season with the Brewers. Fielder smashed three bombs on Sept. 27 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fielder hit a three-run home run en route to winning All-Star Game MVP. The fearsome Fielder was intentionally walked an NL-best and Brewers record 32 times. He hit 38 home runs (second in the NL).
He finished his Brewers career hitting .282 with a .929 OPS, 230 home runs and 656 RBIs.
2. SS/CF Robin Yount (1974-93)
Rockin’ Robin has a rightful claim as Mr. Brewer. The 6-foot, 165-pound Yount joined the Brewers in 1974 as an 18-year-old during the franchise’s fourth season and grew into a man that’s now enshrined in Cooperstown.
The first-ballot Hall of Famer spent the entirety of his two decades in the majors with the Brewers.
Yount was a two-time AL MVP (1982, 1989), a three-time All-Star (1980, 1982-83), and a three-time recipient of the Silver Slugger (1980, 1982, 1989). Yount’s No. 19 is retired by the Brewers and he’s recognized on the team’s Wall of Honor and at the American Family Field Walk of Fame.
Yount is the last player to hit a home run as an 18-year-old, doing so with a game-winning shot in his sixth contest. However, Yount didn’t hit double-digit home runs in a season until his breakout campaign in 1980 when he finished with 23.
Yount wasn’t as gifted of a power hitter as some of his fellow peers in the Hall of Fame. The most home runs Yount hit in a season was 29 in 1982. Yet his longevity and versatility at the plate resulted in him holding the crown for the Brewers until Braun surpassed him 25 years later. Yount retired as the Brewers’ career leader for games, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, total bases and walks.
The crowning achievement of Yount’s career was during that 1982 season. Yount helped the Brewers to their first World Series appearance in which they lost to the Cardinals in seven games. Yount became the first player in MLB history with two four-hit games in one World Series. Yount batted .414 with a home run and six RBIs in the 1982 World Series.
Honorable mention
OF Christian Yelich
When Christian Yelich arrived in Milwaukee after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins, his power was limited.
Fast forward five years later, an NL MVP (2018) and two All-Star appearances later (2018, 2019) and Yelich has amassed 115 home runs with the Brewers.
Yelich has lost some of his pop in the last three seasons but in those first two seasons with the Brewers he had slugging percentages of .598 and .671 respectively. Yelich was also runner-up for the NL MVP in 2019 and won back-to-back Silver Slugger awards in that span.
1B/LF Richie Sexson
During his four seasons with the Brewers, Sexton produced a pair of the highest home-run totals in franchise history.
Sexton notched 45 home runs apiece in 2001 (.547 slugging percentage) and 2003 (.548 slugging percentage) for the third-most figures ever for the Brewers.
In 2003, Sexton placed 13th in NL MVP voting.
In total, Sexton finished with 133 home runs as a Brewer. Sexton earned two trips to the All-Star Game (2002, 2003) with the Brewers and is included in the franchise's Wall of Honor.
1B Cecil Cooper
Despite never hitting more than 32 long balls in a season, Cooper ranks sixth in franchise history with 201 home runs.
Cooper was top 10 in AL MVP voting from 1980-83 while also earning three consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 1980-82. The five-time All-Star averaged a .470 slugging percentage in his 11 seasons with the Brewers.
Cooper is included in the American Family Field Walk of Fame and the Brewers' Walk of Honor.
1. LF/3B Ryan Braun (2007-20)
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Braun showcased his potential during his rookie season as he amassed 34 home runs and 97 RBIs with a .324 batting average and 1.004 OPS. Those marks earned Braun the NL Rookie of the Year in 2007.
Blessed with a short and compact swing, Braun racked up four All-Star Game selections in his first five seasons.
The peak of Braun’s individual accolades occurred when he captured the 2011 NL MVP as the Brewers won the NL Central, but fell to the Cardinals in the NLCS. Braun had 33 home runs, 111 RBIs, .332 batting average and a .994 OPS.
It was later revealed by Braun that he used performance enhancing drugs during the 2011 season. This resulted in Braun being suspended on July 22, 2013 for the remainder of the season.
From 2008-12, Braun tallied five consecutive Silver Slugger awards. In 2012, Braun hit a career-high and NL-best 41 home runs, while also being second in the league in RBIs (112) and first in OPS (.987).
In 2015, Braun earned his sixth trip to the All-Star Game to break a record set by Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor. During that season, Braun surpassed Robin Yount as the Brewers’ all-time home run leader with his 252nd long ball during a contest vs. the Miami Marlins on Aug. 19.
Braun also broke the Brewers' record for career grand slams in 2017 with his sixth. Braun finished his 14-year career, all with the Brewers, with a line of .296 with 352 home runs, 1,154 RBIs, 1,080 runs, 216 stolen bases and an .891 OPS.
5 greatest Milwaukee Brewers pitchers of all time
5 greatest Milwaukee Brewers pitchers of all time
Pitching has always been a vital component of success in major league baseball.
Having a reliable ace is a treasured asset for franchises and the Milwaukee Brewers have been blessed with some of the top arms.
Spring training is complete and Opening Day is Thursday for the Brewers and the rest of the league. Last season, the Brewers registered 1,530 strikeouts (third in the MLB) while giving up 1,238 hits (fifth fewest) as well as ranking 12th in ERA (3.83).
As the Brewers’ No. 1 pitcher, right-hander Corbin Burnes (12-8) racked up the second-most strikeouts in the majors (243) while finishing eighth in WHIP (0.97) along with an ERA of 2.94 last season. Burnes amassed at least 10 strikeouts in nine contests, with the highest amount being 14 when he allowed one run and three hits vs. the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 8.
Yet, even with Burnes’ lofty numbers, the Brewers didn’t reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Still, Burnes has collected 670 strikeouts with a 35-19 record since beginning his career with the Brewers in 2018. This has resulted in Burnes making the All-Star Game twice, in addition to capturing the Cy Young Award in 2021.
Leading up to the March 30 season opener at the Chicago Cubs, here’s a look at the five greatest pitchers in Brewers history.
LHP Teddy Higuera (1985-94)
During his prime, Higuera was perhaps the most elite lefty in the AL.
Higuera posted a 15-8 record during his rookie season in 1985. In his second season, Higuera announced his dominance to the baseball world.
In 1986, Higuera (20-11) became the second Mexican in MLB history with at least 20 wins, while also recording 207 strikeouts with a 2.79 ERA. Higuera was runner-up to Roger Clemens for the AL CY Young Award.
Higuera followed up in 1987 with an 18-10 record and career-high 240 strikeouts to finish sixth in CY Young voting. In 1988, Higuera went 16-9 with 192 strikeouts and a career-low 2.45 ERA.
A rotator cuff injury five appearances into the 1991 season resulted in Higuera missing almost three seasons before closing out his career with modest numbers in 1993 and 1994.
Higuera is rated by Baseball Reference as the No. 5 Brewers player of all time with a WAR of 30.3. For career figures, Higuera is third in wins (94) and strikeouts (1,081), and fifth in ERA (3.61) in Brewers history.
Higuera was inducted into the Mexican Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011 and also included in the Brewers’ Wall of Honor and the American Family Field Walk of Fame.
RHP Ben Sheets (2001-08)
Sheets fought through ailments to produce four All-Star Game appearances (2001, 2004, 2007, 2008) during his time with the Brewers.
The first trip to the All-Star Game came during a rookie season in which he finished with an 11-10 record and 94 strikeouts. In Sheets’ ninth career start, he pitched a five-hit shutout vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
A bulging disc caused Sheets to regress in 2002 and 2003 before bouncing back with a career-best campaign in 2004.
During that season, Sheets made the All-Star Game for the second time as he set a franchise record for strikeouts (264). Sheets recorded a Brewers-best 18 strikeouts vs. the Atlanta Braves on May 16, 2004. Sheets also had an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) in a loss to the Houston Astros on June 13, 2004.
After 2004, Sheets suffered a string of more injuries but capped off his time with the Brewers with his last two All-Star appearances in 2007 and 2008.
On Opening Day in 2007, Sheets tossed a complete-game two-hitter in a win vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2008, Sheets became the first pitcher in franchise history to start in the All-Star Game.
In franchise history, Sheets ranks second in strikeouts (1,206), sixth in wins (86) and eighth in ERA (3.72). Baseball Reference regards Sheets as the eighth-best Brewers player ever (22.8 WAR). Sheets is a part of the Brewers’ Wall of Honor.
RHP Yovani Gallardo (2007-14)
Gallardo followed in the footsteps of Higuera as another dominant Mexican pitcher for the Brewers.
Gallardo began his career with a 9-5 record and 101 strikeouts in 2007. A knee injury cost Gallardo to practically miss the entire next season. However, once that cleared up, Gallardo’s career took off.
Gallardo produced five consecutive winning seasons from 2009-13, which included an All-Star Game appearance in 2010. Gallardo had at least 200 strikeouts every season from 2009-12.
In 2010, Gallardo posted a 14-7 record, 3.84 ERA, 200 strikeouts and two shutouts. Gallardo also flashed his versatility as the NL’s Silver Slugger recipient for pitchers that season. He hit .254 with four home runs and 10 RBIs and a .508 slugging percentage. For his career, Gallardo hit 12 home runs, including one off Randy Johnson in a 1-0 victory vs. the Giants.
Gallardo (17-10, 3.52 ERA, 207 strikeouts) finished seventh in CY Young voting in 2011. In 2012, Gallardo (16-9, 3.66 ERA, 204 strikeouts) led NL pitchers with 33 starts and set a career high with 14 strikeouts vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Gallardo is the franchise leader in strikeouts (1,226), fifth in wins (89), and seventh in ERA (3.69). Gallardo is deemed by Baseball Reference as the No. 18 Brewers player of all time (18.3 WAR). Gallardo is on the Brewers’ Wall of Honor.
RHP Corbin Burnes (2018-present)
It might seem early for this coronation, but in the past three seasons, Burnes has asserted himself as one of the top arms in the NL.
Burnes’ rise was preceded by a rocky start to his career. Burnes went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA as a reliever in his 2018 rookie campaign. However, when thrust into the rotation the next season, Burnes went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.
Burnes was demoted to Class AAA and he floundered in the minors until reinventing his game in 2020. Burnes developed a vicious cut fastball and posted a 4-1 mark with a 2.11 ERA during the pandemic-shortened campaign. Burnes finished sixth in NL CY Young voting.
That set the tone for the comeback story’s apex in 2021. Burnes won the NL CY Young Award and was an All-Star behind an 11-5 record, 2.43 ERA, and 234 strikeouts. Burnes became the third Brewers pitcher to win the award. His masterful control was on full display, as he got his first 58 strikeouts with zero walks to set an MLB record.
Last season, Burnes was a pitching finalist for the NL Golden Glove Award.
During the past two seasons, Burnes failed to earn victories in 17 games in which he threw a quality start, which consists of six-plus innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs.
Burnes holds the franchise single-season record for strikeouts per nine innings (12.6 in 2021) as well as second in ERA (2021) and sixth in WAR (5.6 in 2021). Burns also tied an MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts vs. the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 12, 2021.
RHP Rollie Fingers (1981-85)
The legendary reliever with perhaps the most famous mustache in MLB history graced the Brewers with the final four seasons in his 17-year career.
With the arrival of Fingers, one of the game's trailblazing relievers, the Brewers qualified for the postseason for the first time in franchise history in 1981. Fingers won both MVP and the CY Young Award for the AL as he recorded 28 saves and 61 strikeouts with a 1.04 ERA.
Then the following season, the Brewers captured the AL pennant before falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in a seven-game World Series. In 1982, Fingers had 29 saves, 71 strikeouts and a 2.60 ERA to earn an All-Star selection.
However, Fingers missed the World Series and the entire 1983 season due to injury.
Fingers surpassed Sparky Lyle's AL record for career saves (232) in a road victory vs. the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 4, 1985.
The Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher had 97 saves during his stint with the Brewers and is the lone pitcher to have his number retired by the franchise. Fingers' number also is retired by the Oakland Athletics, making him one of only 10 players with the multiple-team distinction.
Honorable mention: LHP Mike Caldwell (1977-84)
Caldwell began his career with the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Cincinnati Reds, but the best stretch of his career came with the Brewers.
The trade of minor leaguers Dick O’Keefe and Garry Pyka to the Reds for Caldwell goes down as one of the most significant in the history of the franchise.
Caldwell shook off a slow start with the Brewers in 1977 to set a single-season franchise record for wins (22) in 1978.
During that campaign in which he finished second in AL Cy Young voting, Caldwell registered a 2.36 ERA, an AL-best 23 complete games and three shutouts vs. the eventual World Series champion New York Yankees. Caldwell earned the moniker “Yankee killer” for his 12-5 record and 2.66 ERA vs. the Yankees from 1977-82.
In 1982, Caldwell (12 complete games) registered 17 wins, including two in the World Series vs. the Cardinals as the Brewers captured the AL pennant.
Caldwell earned double-figure victories for six straight seasons with the Brewers (1978-83).
He retired as the winningest lefty pitcher in Brewers history (102), which also ranks second for the franchise. Caldwell also is the franchise leader in complete games (81) and second in shutouts (18).
Caldwell (17.3 WAR) is the 21st best Brewers player according to Baseball Reference. Caldwell is recognized on the Brewers’ Wall of Honor.
Honorable mention: LHP CC Sabathia (2008)
It was a glorious lone season in Milwaukee for Sabathia.
The lefty arrived with the Brewers in 2008 via a midseason trade from the then-Cleveland Indians. Sabathia registered an 11-2 mark with a 1.65 ERA, 1.003 WHIP, 128 strikeouts and only 25 walks.
Sabathia tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout in the regular-season finale vs. the Chicago Cubs, which coupled with a loss by the New York Mets, clinched a wild card berth for the Brewers.
Sabathia finished fifth in Cy Young voting and sixth in the MVP race in the NL despite not spending a full season in the league. Sabathia additionally captured his second consecutive Warren Spahn Award.
Sabathia spent the final 11 seasons of his career with the New York Yankees.
Honorable mention: RHP Jim Slaton (1971-77, 1979-83)
Slaton spent the majority of his career in Milwaukee and is the franchise leader in wins (117), shutouts (19), games started (268), and innings pitched (2,025.1).
Slaton is also second in complete games (69) and fourth in strikeouts (929) in Brewers history. In 1977, Slaton was selected to the All-Star Game and finished with 104 strikeouts and a 3.58 ERA.
Slaton was the Brewers' winning pitcher in Game 4 of the 1982 World Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing two scoreless innings in replacement of Moose Haas.
In a dozen seasons with the Brewers, Slaton averaged a 3.86 ERA. Slaton is recognized on the Brewers' Wall of Honor.