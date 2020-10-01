September Madness: MLB stages 8 playoff games in 1 day

The last two games went well past 1 a.m. Eastern time, and by the end of the night, baseball's Sweet 16 was reduced by three after the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians were eliminated. The final game of the night pitted the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had the game's best record in the regular season, against the sub.-500 Brewers. It was the type of matchup that invites criticism for this expanded playoff format, and there's no telling when or if the sport will have a day like Wednesday again.

For one day, however, it was quite a novelty, and the Reds were ready when they came to the plate against Atlanta. They swung at the game’s first three pitches, hitting two singles to put men on first and third with nobody out.

Then the Braves escaped the jam with no scoring, a sign of things to come.

It took a while for anyone anywhere to score. When the first run came, it was in Houston’s game at Minnesota, which started about an hour after the Braves and Reds. Kyle Tucker drove in a run for the Astros with a fourth-inning single.

That was around the time the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs were getting started. In a season when ballparks have been off limits to fans, this at least was a feast of baseball on television.