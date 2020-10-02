Sent packing: Clayton Kershaw outduels Brandon Woodruff as Dodgers sweep Brewers

LOS ANGELES — A bad throw by Luis Urias spoiled what had been a flawless performance by Brandon Woodruff and brought the Milwaukee Brewers' season to an end with a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night in Game 2 of their National League wild card series.
Woodruff had battled Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitch-for-pitch through four scoreless innings and opened the fifth with his ninth strikeout of the night before Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor followed with back-to-back singles.
AJ Pollock followed with a ground ball to Urias, who stepped on third for the force before firing a throw to first for what would have been an inning-ending double play, but the throw was too low and got past first baseman Jedd Gyorko, and that proved costly when Austin Barnes followed with an RBI single to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.
"The throw was just a little low and Jedd just couldn’t come up with it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It's a play you feel like you have to make but we didn't make it and it ended up costing us because they're a good team."
That brought up Mookie Betts, who struck out in his first two at-bats of the night. Woodruff fell behind him, 2-0, then hung a sinker that Betts slapped to left for a two-run single to put the Dodgers up 3-0 and bring Woodruff's night to an abrupt and unexpected end after 4 2/3 innings.
"I was in a pretty good rhythm there through the first four," Woodruff said. "Felt like I could have gotten through the fifth but things didn't bounce right. That's part of the game. We were able to keep it at three runs and still had a chance to scratch something out, we just weren't able to do it.”
On his way back to the dugout, Woodruff voiced his displeasure with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott's call on a 1-2 offering to Barnes and was ejected.
Josh Hader got the Brewers out of the inning and through the sixth and Adrian Houser held Los Angeles scoreless in the seventh, but Milwaukee's offense could do nothing against Kershaw, who struck out 13 while scattering three hits over eight innings.
The Brewers had a chance to take an early lead on Kershaw, moving a runner into scoring position when Urias singled to lead off the third and took second on Jacob Nottingham's groundout.
Support Local Journalism
Following an all-too-familiar script, Milwaukee failed to take advantage of the opportunity as Kershaw struck out Orlando Arcia and got Christian Yelich to fly out to center.
Keston Hiura singled to lead off the fifth only to be left stranded when two of the next three Milwaukee batters struck out against Kershaw, who went on to strike out the side in the sixth.
He only threw 81 pitches through his first seven innings and opened the eighth with a strikeout of Tyrone Taylor, giving him 12 for the night to tie his previous career postseason high. Urias followed with a walk — the first allowed by Kershaw — only to get picked off first base, and Kershaw struck out pinch-hitter David Freitas with his next pitch to end the inning.
Freitas came into the game for catcher Omar Narvaez, who took over for Jacob Nottingham when he suffered a thumb injury and had to leave the game with one out in bottom of the sixth.
It was the latest in a rash of injuries for the Brewers, who went into the series without starting pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brett Anderson, right-handed reliever Devin Williams and lost Ryan Braun to an oblique injury midway through the series opener.
Despite the pitching losses, Milwaukee still managed to hold the Dodgers, owners of the best record in baseball, to just seven runs in the series.
The Brewers' offense, however, scored only two runs in the series — both of them coming on Arcia's two-run home run in Game 1 — and closed the season by scoring a total of 18 runs over their final 10 games.
"We just didn’t do enough offensively. We pitched well again today and Woody deserved better than giving up three runs. We didn’t have multiple runners on base at any time," Counsell said. "We could never sequence anything together in an inning. Offensively, it was a struggle. They pitched very well. Kershaw was exceptional today."
This story will be updated.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.