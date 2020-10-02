Sent packing: Clayton Kershaw outduels Brandon Woodruff as Dodgers sweep Brewers

"I was in a pretty good rhythm there through the first four," Woodruff said. "Felt like I could have gotten through the fifth but things didn't bounce right. That's part of the game. We were able to keep it at three runs and still had a chance to scratch something out, we just weren't able to do it.”

On his way back to the dugout, Woodruff voiced his displeasure with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott's call on a 1-2 offering to Barnes and was ejected.

Josh Hader got the Brewers out of the inning and through the sixth and Adrian Houser held Los Angeles scoreless in the seventh, but Milwaukee's offense could do nothing against Kershaw, who struck out 13 while scattering three hits over eight innings.

The Brewers had a chance to take an early lead on Kershaw, moving a runner into scoring position when Urias singled to lead off the third and took second on Jacob Nottingham's groundout.

Following an all-too-familiar script, Milwaukee failed to take advantage of the opportunity as Kershaw struck out Orlando Arcia and got Christian Yelich to fly out to center.

Keston Hiura singled to lead off the fifth only to be left stranded when two of the next three Milwaukee batters struck out against Kershaw, who went on to strike out the side in the sixth.