Sent packing: Clayton Kershaw outduels Brandon Woodruff as Dodgers sweep Brewers

LOS ANGELES — A bad throw by Luis Urias spoiled what had been a flawless performance by Brandon Woodruff and brought the Milwaukee Brewers' season to an end with a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night in Game 2 of their National League wild card series.

Woodruff had battled Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitch-for-pitch through four scoreless innings and opened the fifth with his ninth strikeout of the night before Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor followed with back-to-back singles.

AJ Pollock followed with a ground ball to Urias, who stepped on third for the force before firing a throw to first for what would have been an inning-ending double play, but the throw was too low and got past first baseman Jedd Gyorko, and that proved costly when Austin Barnes followed with an RBI single to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

That brought up Mookie Betts, who struck out in his first two at-bats of the night. Woodruff fell behind him, 2-0, then hung a sinker that Betts slapped to left for a two-run single to put the Dodgers up 3-0 and bring Woodruff's night to an abrupt and unexpected end after 4 2/3 innings.