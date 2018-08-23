MILWAUKEE — Another election season is in full swing and Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has identified one issue voters on all sides can agree on.
“Off-days are a very bipartisan issue for the whole world,” Counsell said. “Everybody loves them. You’re not going to get any complaints from anybody about having a day off.”
No team in baseball will get as many off-days down the stretch as the Brewers, who got a break Thursday before opening a weekend series tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. The Brewers will get six more off-days this season, including all four Thursdays in September.
That gift from the schedule-makers comes as a result of a grueling midseason run that had the Brewers playing 21 games in 20 days heading into the All-Star break and opening the second half with 17 in a row.
The NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs are about to go through a similar gauntlet. Including a two-game series against Detroit earlier this week, they’ll have played 23 straight games before their next day off on Sept. 13.
Along the way, the Cubs will face the Brewers six times, with three games each at Miller Park and Wrigley Field. The Cubs’ visit to Milwaukee comes as part of a 14-game road swing that includes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington.
It’s a golden opportunity for the Brewers to close the gap on the Cubs, especially in the loss column, where five games separated the teams going into Thursday’s games. To do that, the Brewers need to handle their own business.
“The games are what matter, not the off-days. We have to win on the days we have games,” Counsell said.
“We know rest is important, we know it helps the bullpen. We know it helps the position player group because the guys who are playing regularly are guaranteed a day off. We still have to go play the games.”
On paper, those games also appear to favor a strong finish. The Brewers will play 24 of their final 34 games at Miller Park, where they’re 38-25 this season.
“We need to take advantage of (playing at home),’’ third baseman Travis Shaw said. “It’s big for us. If we’re going to be where we want to be, which is the playoffs in October, these are the series we have to win.”
Milwaukee also will play 27 games against divisional rivals, with six against the Cubs and three against St. Louis.
The Brewers also will face the Pirates and Reds 15 times over the final five weeks. Both of those teams are out of postseason contention but with 35 games against the top three teams in the Central, they will have a big say in who does.
In fact, no team has a better chance to derail the Brewers’ playoff hopes than the Pirates. They’ve won eight of 10 meetings this season, including a five-game sweep in Pittsburgh to close the first half, with nine more remaining.
“It’s major league baseball so every team you play is a good team,” Christian Yelich said. “Their record might not be as good as other teams, but there are talented players on every team and if they put it together, you can lose to them on any given night.
“It’s really hard to win a major league baseball game. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s going to be tough. We know that. Especially down the stretch here, every single game counts the same and it has equal importance.”