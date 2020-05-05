Scattered ingredients muddle recipe for Brewers' success

Since taking over as manager nearly five years ago, Craig Counsell has urged his players to "stay connected." They've embraced that mantra, but now they're relying on technology to maintain that connection, using text messages, phone calls and video conferencing to keep in touch with each other until they can finally reconvene and get back to work.

"We're doing our best to keep in touch with each other, talking with each other and working on the camaraderie we started building during (spring training)," Suter said. "There's certainly an element of separation and you can't really replicate the bonds you build if you're with each other every day during the course of a season, but we're trying to do our best."

If baseball does get the green light to return, there will be an abbreviated and modified "spring training" period of some sort to help players get back into game shape before a regular season can begin. Players will get back to batting cages, bullpen sessions and the usual assortment of drills and workouts, but they'll also return to the clubhouse where they'll start building the kind of bonds necessary to survive baseball's grind.