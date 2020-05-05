Scattered ingredients muddle recipe for Brewers' success

If this were a normal year, the Milwaukee Brewers would be a little more than a month into the regular season, a point when some of the club's most pressing questions would begin to get answered and the team's identity and chemistry would start to take shape.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this isn't a normal year. Instead of playing a four-game series in Miami this week, the Brewers are waiting out baseball's delay from the comfort of their homes across the country.
From a purely baseball standpoint, players are able to continue their workout regimen in some form or another. Brent Suter has been throwing into a mattress to help maintain his form, while others have used more creative ways to stay in shape; reliever Ray Black has been using a backpack filled with books to help maintain his strength.
What the Brewers can't work on, however, is building the relationships and chemistry that develop among teammates and sustain a team over the course of a 162-game regular season.
That kind of camaraderie has been a leading factor in the Brewers' success over the past few seasons. Certainly, the team has no shortage of talent at its disposal — with outfielder Christian Yelich topping that list — but getting all of that talent to mesh and sacrifice individual success for the good of the team has been Milwaukee's X-factor during its back-to-back playoff runs.
Since taking over as manager nearly five years ago, Craig Counsell has urged his players to "stay connected." They've embraced that mantra, but now they're relying on technology to maintain that connection, using text messages, phone calls and video conferencing to keep in touch with each other until they can finally reconvene and get back to work.
"We're doing our best to keep in touch with each other, talking with each other and working on the camaraderie we started building during (spring training)," Suter said. "There's certainly an element of separation and you can't really replicate the bonds you build if you're with each other every day during the course of a season, but we're trying to do our best."
If baseball does get the green light to return, there will be an abbreviated and modified "spring training" period of some sort to help players get back into game shape before a regular season can begin. Players will get back to batting cages, bullpen sessions and the usual assortment of drills and workouts, but they'll also return to the clubhouse where they'll start building the kind of bonds necessary to survive baseball's grind.
"It's hard to make it happen when we're all over the place," Counsell said. "You can't force it too much, but it'll happen when we get back together. It'll be different. We know that and we'll deal that when it comes, hopefully sooner rather than later."
Counsell likes to refer to his team's chemistry as a "soup," with an assortment of different ingredients slowly simmering together to create a satisfying result.
For now, though, the Brewers' soup is in the freezer where it's ready and waiting for just the right moment.
"That's accurate," Counsell said. "You just don't know when you're going to use it.
"It's not a dinner date ... yet."
