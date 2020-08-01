Saturday's Brewers-Cardinals game postponed after more Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day at Miller Park is on hold again.
A second round of COVID-19 testing yielded to four more positive results among the St. Louis Cardinals, forcing a postponement of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.
Neither the Brewers, Cardinals or Major League Baseball had issued a formal announcement on the situation Saturday morning but multiple sources, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, obtained confirmation of the positive tests, bringing the total number to six.
Two unidentified Cardinals players tested positive late Thursday night leading MLB to postpone Friday's game between the teams in Milwaukee, which was supposed to be the Brewers' home opener, in order to perform additional testing and contact tracing.
According to Goold's report, not all of Friday's test results have been returned. In the meantime, those who tested positive are being isolated at the team's hotel in downtown Milwaukee while the remainder of the traveling party is undergoing another round of testing as the team tries to control the growing outbreak.
To make up for the loss of Friday's game, the teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday — the first since MLB and the players' union agreed to limit doubleheader games to seven innings — but it is uncertain whether those games will be played.
Friday's results came at the end of a frustrating opening week for MLB. An outbreak among the Miami Marlins led to a wave of postponements and schedule changes affecting multiple teams.
Six teams — representing 20% of the league — were idle Friday night for COVID-related reasons, leading commissioner Rob Manfred to warn players union executive director Tony Clark that the remainder of the season was in jeopardy if players don't do a better job adhering to the league's health and safety protocol.
According to numbers reported Friday by MLB and the players union, there were 11,895 tests performed through Thursday with 29 positive results — 20 of those coming from players with nine from staff members.
