Saturday's Brewers-Cardinals game postponed after more Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day at Miller Park is on hold again.

A second round of COVID-19 testing yielded to four more positive results among the St. Louis Cardinals, forcing a postponement of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Neither the Brewers, Cardinals or Major League Baseball had issued a formal announcement on the situation Saturday morning but multiple sources, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, obtained confirmation of the positive tests, bringing the total number to six.

Two unidentified Cardinals players tested positive late Thursday night leading MLB to postpone Friday's game between the teams in Milwaukee, which was supposed to be the Brewers' home opener, in order to perform additional testing and contact tracing.

According to Goold's report, not all of Friday's test results have been returned. In the meantime, those who tested positive are being isolated at the team's hotel in downtown Milwaukee while the remainder of the traveling party is undergoing another round of testing as the team tries to control the growing outbreak.