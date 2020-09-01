San Diego Padres cap trade spree by getting stater Mike Clevinger from Cleveland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — San Diego acted boldly once again. Miami actually strengthened its roster. Mike Clevinger, Starling Marte, Archie Bradley and Todd Frazier were on the move. Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy stayed put.

Baseball's pandemic-delayed trade deadline was quite a day.

The contending Padres got Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with Cleveland, bolstering their rotation Monday in a rare deadline deal between contenders. The surprising Marlins reeled in the dynamic Marte for their outfield. There was a lot of talk about pitchers Lynn and Bundy, but Lynn stayed in Texas and the Angels held onto Bundy.

The trade deadline is normally July 31, but it was pushed back when the start of the season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the shortened season and financial uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, there was talk that it might be an unusually quiet day. But there was plenty of activity instead, spurred in part by the expanded playoff format for this year.

"It felt like a normal deadline in a lot of ways," Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. "Tons of activity and phone calls and things like that. I think that in the end, you know, with the Padres notwithstanding, I think that there probably wasn't quite as much aggressiveness."